Fynn: We are very excited to see changes in Nigeria’s monetary policy

What is the objective of Norfund in sub-Saharan African markets?

Norfund is the Norway’s Development Financing Institution (DFI). It is the Norwegian government’s primary instrument for helping to drive developments in the private sector in developing countries. We do this primarily by helping to create sustainable businesses, which will, in return, create jobs and improve living standards and lives of the citizens. Interestingly, the idea is to make sure there is a multiplier effect for employments for the citizens of these countries that from our investments we provide for these companies we are involved in.

What is the current capital base of Norfund in SSA markets?

Today, we have a committed capital base of about $3.2 billion, and most of this funds are invested in sub-Saharan Africa markets, specifically, about more than 60 per cent of it domicile SSA. We do also invest our wealth in South East Asia and Central America markets too for investments opportunities. However, in term of our value equity from the $3.2 billion that we have invested today in SSA markets, i can say, it’s now worth almost $4 billion. Our investment geography as I talked about, is focus primarily on sub-Saharan Africa. And this is being driven by the needs from our standpoint. So that is the reason we were created until now.

Where are Norfund’s offices located in sub-Saharan Africa. And what are the key target areas for your investments in SSA?

We have offices in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in three locations. We are located in Nairobi, Kenya, which is our oldest office. We also have an office in Cape Town, South Africa, which is representing our Southern Africa. And our newest office is in Accra, Ghana for the West Africa, which is now just under six years old. The West Africa’s office which I talked about was launched in 2018. It is covering all of the West Africa region. That is, all the West African countries, as well as Cameroon. We have chosen to focus primarily on five countries; including Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Ghana, Senegal and Cameroon for our investments purposes in SSA. However, we can invest in other countries outside of the West Africa region if we are investing alongside a partner who has more of a track record of investments in those countries.

Can you share with us the key sectors Norfund has invested in today in SSA markets?

We’ve invested in four sectors directly; that is, renewable energy, financial institutions or inclusion, skilled able enterprises in agric business and manufacturing, and green infrastructure, which for us, is investment in waste management and water. These are in terms of direct sectors that we invested in where we have directly put our capital into operating companies in these sectors. We also invest our funds primarily on private equity funds and venture capital funds, and sometimes, also in private credit funds, with investors that intend to invest in these same sectors that we invested in, as well as many other sectors that we don’t invest in directly; including healthcare, education, real estate, etc. We invest primarily on equity and there is a reason for that and that is different from many other DFIs. The fact is that we believe, that is, from a developmental standpoint many of the companies we invested in, that we are making positive impacts. In addition, we can do hybrid instruments where we primarily focus on convertible debts. We can used other hybrid instruments as well.

What precisely are Norfund’s investments in Nigeria and the various sectors?

Now, in terms of the investments we have made in the West Africa region, there are several of them that are cut across each of our different investment trajectory. We have made different investments in Nigeria. To start with, we have an equity investments in foods which is one of the largest quick service restaurant chains. It has about 150 stores around the country, trading primarily under the brand name, Kilimanjaro. We are shareholder there and is one of our oldest investments in Nigeria. We invested in 2019. We are also an investor in an energy solar firm. This is a solar company providing solar installation and services to commercial and industrial customers as well as providing solar home systems for use to residential homes. We are also an equity investor firm because, we give loans to FCMB bank for on-lending to SMEs. Additionally, we have loan with Access Bank, that has matured. We also loaned to Access Bank based in Ghana for the same purposes. It’s primarily focus on on-lending to SMEs. We have investments in various capital funds, as well as other funds that have been invested in Nigeria to boost her economic growth. These include AfricInvest FIVE, Helios IV, Development Partners International III, Novastar Ventures Africa Fund II, responsAbility ACPF, and ECP Africa Fund IV. I think investing in Nigeria is not today, but long time ago plans.

How much has Norfund invested in Nigeria so far since inception?

To date, in direct and indirect investments, we have invested about $132 million in Nigeria. Meanwhile across West Africa, the total is $535 million. I will say that Nigeria actually became an important country for us towards the end of 2019. Even though, we’ve existed in West Africa for six years, but in terms of focusing on Nigerian market, that is probably about four years old. Despite the challenges Nigeria has faced in the last few years, we have continued to invest in Nigeria. And the reason for this is because, as a development finance institution, we see our roles as partly Pan African. Well, we invest in good times as well as in bad times. And we are also prepared for possible challenging times ahead.

How can you assess the challenges facing Nigerian economy and have you been confronted with bottlenecks in its investments in Nigeria?

Yes, it has been very difficult in the last few years from the Nigerian standpoint, and that is the truth. And also for the companies we have invested in and as well as many of the companies we speak with on investing in Nigeria. But I think the source of our capital allows us to take a long term view on our investments in a way like other classes of commercial investors. So our capital is from one institution, the Norwegian Government, and why we are directed to invest for commercial purposes, we are also investing for developmental impacts and am proud of that. Because the situation can be hard for other institutional investors with purely commercial mandates too. But we are able to invest looking for commercial returns and also looking to drive developmental impacts in Nigeria.

How is Norfund planning to recoup its investments in these firms in Nigeria?

To your question on getting our capital back in our investments in Nigeria. From our own standpoint, we will get our capital back since we’ve invested in banks and others. I think I mentioned to you we are lender to several banks and they continue to service the loans that we have given them. Same for the companies that we are an investor too. When we take an equity possession, it’s a long term view and what we are doing is taking risk alongside the other shareholders in the business. So we haven’t exited from any of our equity investments in Nigeria till date. But the idea is, we are taking risk and tinkering alongside those other investors and hoping to get a positive return on investments at a point, that is, if we wish we want to exit. Essentially, we are undertaking all of the risks for everybody who are living in Nigeria today as well. So from our standpoint, we are also very excited to see in the last few weeks the changes in monetary policy in Nigeria aimed at positive direction on some of the issues that many investors believed have grappled the economy from Nigeria’s standpoint, including currency issue, not just from the exchange currency window standpoint, but which seems to be narrowing down. There has been devaluation of the naira in Nigeria. I think that was expected really by most investors of the Nigerian markets. And the fuel subsidy which is extremely costly from the fiscal standpoint. Now, these are changes that are going to be painful in the short-term, but which, I think from the long-term perspective, probably make it easier for the country to attract other institutional investors who today are in disturbing moods waiting to see more of policychanges from thenew governmentin Nigeria, because all these risks exist around investments they would make. On that, I think it’s ultimately good for Nigeria.

How much does Norfund plans to invest in Nigeria in next five years time?

On the question of how much do we intend to invest in Nigeria over the next five years? We don’t typically have a number for any geography. So our philosophy is that wherever we find good investments regardless of the geography, we are happy to invest there. We typically gets from the Norwegian government an approximately $400 million to $500 million every year, in addition to the existing capital that we have. And we can invest that in any of our five investments geographies that we have. As I mentioned, most of that them today come from subSaharan Africa.

What is your view on the recent Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s monetary policy measures announcement in Nigeria?

Now, in terms of the monetary policy, particularly, around currency whether that will directly have a negative impacts on the capital we would like to bring into Nigeria. I would say no, not directly? What we hope to do is to make it much more predictable market and commercial driven investment climate for any investor coming in into the country, including ourselves. What it does is make it more commercial and environmental and much less risky from the standpoint of the currency devaluation for any investor that would be investing in the country. There is more fact, in addition to the devaluation of the naira. There is a convertability issue too. We know many companies have struggled to access forex for the purpose of importing goods into Nigeria for a while now. We think overtime with this monetary policy as well as others, normalcy will be coming into play and that would ease more than the case has been in the last few years.

What is Norfund’s impacts in renewable energy investment?

Now, we invest in platform companies sometimes, so we have two large ones for our sectors. We have renewable energy and financial institution sectors. We are an investor in Globalek which is an energy company that does primarily large scale independent IPPs. But also, increasing the energy sources of solar and other renewable forms of energy. Globalek does have a presence in Nigeria as well. We are also an investor in the financial institutions side in a platform called Arise. Which holds equities in banks. I will say notable ones from Nigeria standpoint, is we are shareholder in Eco Bank Transnational (ETB) at the parent level which flows into Eco Bank Nigeria Plc as well. So that is a quick overview I will give on Norfund investments in the sub-Saharan Africa.

Can you tell us how Norfund is driving institutionalisation in sub-Saharan African countries?

The other points I want to add is when we invest in companies, we really helping to drive institutionalization. So, I think one of the things that all of us here in West Africa office of Norfund we agreed on is that when we think of many of the institutions that were large institutions, primarily the family’s old ones are rarely existing today.