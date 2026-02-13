FY’35: NNPC Generates N60.517trn, Remits N14.70trn To Govt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said it generated N60.517 trillion in revenue from January to December 2025. It also announced that it remitted N14.706 trillion to statutory government agencies and made a profit after tax of N5.76 trillion within the period under review.

These were contained in its monthly report for December 2025 released yesterday. It further reported that Crude Oil & Condensate Production (mmbopd) for December was 1.54; NRL Stations – PMS availability 65 per cent; OB3 96 per cent; AKK 91 per cent and Upstream Pipeline Availability 100 per cent.

On strategic efforts, it stated: “December production performance was affected by planned Maintenance work at StardeepAgbami, Renaissance-Estuary Area (EA) and unplanned pro – duction facility outages. “Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline: AKK Mainline: Successfully completed the mainline welding works as scheduled.

Efforts are being intensified to complete the IPS and BVS. “Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline: OB3 River Niger Crossing: Successfully completed all early works and commenced Pilot Hole drilling. Project on course to be completed as scheduled.” It added: “NNPC Foundation Public Impact Initiatives.

In a major boost to youth entrepreneurship, the NNPC Foundation has disbursed N531,000 to each bene – ficiary under its Youth Empowerment Programme implemented in partnership with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).