FY’25: Wema Bank Delivers Strong Profit Growth, Balance Sheet Expansion

Wema Bank Plc recorded a strong financial performance for the year ended December 31, 2025, driven by robust growth in interest income, improved operating efficiency and strong customer deposit mobilisation, which combined to lift profitability and strengthen the bank’s balance sheet.

According to the bank’s consolidated and separate financial statements, profit after tax rose sharply to N193.19 billion in 2025, more than double the N86.28 billion recorded in the previous year.

Profit before tax also surged to N222.07 billion, compared with N102.52 billion in 2024, reflecting higher operating income and disciplined cost management. Net interest income increased significantly to N360.10 billion, from N177.06 billion a year earlier, supported by a sharp rise in interest income to N577.10 billion.

Although interest expense increased amid higher funding costs, the bank maintained a strong net interest margin. Operating income expanded to N413.33 billion in 2025, up from N234.21 billion in the prior year.

The improvement was driven by stronger core banking revenues and higher non-interest income, with fee and commission income rising to N57.92 billion.

While operating expenses increased due to higher personnel costs, business expansion and inflationary pressures, overall operating performance remained resilient, translating into solid bottom-line growth. The bank’s total assets rose substantially to N5.06 trillion at the end of 2025, from N3.59 trillion in 2024.

The expansion was largely driven by growth in loans and advances to customers, which increased to N1.75 trillion, reflecting higher credit creation across key segments of the economy.

Customer deposits climbed to N3.28 trillion, from N2.52 trillion in the previous year, underscoring sustained customer confidence and successful retail and corporate deposit mobilisation. Liquidity also improved significantly, with cash and cash equivalents closing the year at N934.82 billion, compared with N278.92 billion in 2024.

Total equity attributable to shareholders more than doubled to N621.70 billion, from N256.45 billion a year earlier, supported by higher retained earnings and additional Tier 1 capital.

Retained earnings increased to N273.22 billion, reflecting the strong profitability recorded during the year. Net cash generated from operating activities rose sharply to N982.92 billion in 2025, up from N311.69 billion in 2024, highlighting improved earnings quality and more effective working capital management.