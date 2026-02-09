FY’25: Cornerstone Insurance Profit Falls 67.9% On Weaker Investment Income

Cornerstone Insurance Plc reported a sharp decline in profitability for the year ended December 31, 2025, as a steep drop in investment income and rising cost pressures outweighed growth in insurance revenue and balance sheet expansion.

According to the company’s consolidated and separate financial statements, group profit after tax fell to N8.32 billion in 2025 from N25.89 billion in the prior year, representing a decline of N17.57 billion, or 67.9 per cent.

Profit before tax also dropped significantly to N9.11 billion, compared with N28.62 billion in 2024, a reduction of N19.51 billion, or 68.2 per cent, reflecting a more challenging operating and investment environment. The sharp contraction in earnings was largely driven by a collapse in investment income.

Total investment return declined to N6.48 billion in 2025 from N35.81 billion a year earlier, as net trading gains and foreign exchange revaluation income weakened substantially. The drop eliminated a major earnings cushion that supported results in the previous year. Earnings per share mirrored the profit performance, falling to 46 kobo in 2025 from 142 kobo in 2024. Cost pressures also weighed on performance during the year.

Management expenses increased to N8.74 billion, up from N8.29 billion in 2024, reflecting higher personnel and operating costs.

In addition, fines and penalties were recorded during the period, underscoring compliance-related cost pressures in a tightening regulatory environment. Although not the largest expense line, these charges added to the overall cost burden at a time when earnings momentum was already weakening.

Despite the decline in profitability, insurance revenue recorded strong growth, rising to N52.95 billion in 2025 from N38.67 billion in the previous year, supported by improved premium generation. However, higher insurance service expenses and increased reinsurance costs continued to pressure margins.

As a result, the insurance service result stood at N13.08 billion, compared with N2.15 billion in 2024. On the balance sheet, the group maintained a solid financial position. Total assets increased to N137.60 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N121.50 billion a year earlier, driven mainly by higher financial assets and increased reinsurance contract assets.

Growth was particularly evident in investments measured at fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) and fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL). Cash and cash equivalents closed the year at N22.11 billion, slightly below N24.06 billion recorded in 2024.

Total group liabilities rose to N67.77 billion in 2025 from N61.00 billion in the prior year, reflecting higher insurance contract liabilities in line with expanded underwriting activity. At the company level, liabilities increased to N57.68 billion, compared with N47.44 billion in 2024.