FY’24: Zenith Bank Posts N1.03trn PAT, Proposes N4 Final Dividend

Zenith Bank Plc has reported a Profit After Tax (PAT of N1.03 trillion for the 2024 financial year, compared with N676.91 billion in the previous year.

The bank stated this in its audited financial results for the 2024 financial year presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), yesterday, which also showed Profit Before Tax (PBT) rising by 67 per cent to hit N1.3 trillion in 2024 from N796 billion in 2023, driven by a combination of top-line expansion and efficient treasury portfolio management.

According to the audited financial results, the Bank recorded a double-digit yearon-year (YoY) growth of 86 per cent in gross earnings, increasing from N2.13 trillion in 2023 to N3.97 trillion in 2024.

This growth was driven by a 138% increase in interest income, supported by investment in high-yield government securities, and growth in the Bank’s loan book.

Net interest income increased by 135 per cent from N736 billion in 2023 to N1.7 trillion, reinforcing the bank’s strong core banking performance and ability to grow earnings despite macroeconomic headwinds.

Noninterest income also grew by 20 per cent from N919 billion to N1.1 trillion. Furthermore, the Bank’s total assets grew by 47 per cent from N20 trillion in 2023 to N30 trillion in 2024, underpinned by a strong liquidity position and effective balance sheet management.

Customer deposits surged by 45 per cent from N15 trillion to N22 trillion in 2024, reflecting a historically strong corporate deposits portfolio and a sustained increase in retail deposits. The increase in retail deposits was driven by customer acquisition and the Bank’s strategic focus on low-cost funding.

Return on Average Equity (ROAE) declined to 32.5 per cent on the back of the injection of new capital, while Return on Average Assets (ROAA) remained unchanged at 4.1 per cent. The bank’s cost-to-income increased slightly from 36.1 per cent to 38.9 per cent, despite inflationary pressures.

Its Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio stood at 4.7 per cent, with a coverage ratio of 223 per cent, underscoring the bank’s prudent risk management and commitment to maintaining a resilient loan book, ensuring stability and confidence in the bank’s operations.

As a result of the good earnings performance, the bank has proposed a final dividend of N4.00 per share, which brings the total dividend for the year to N5.00 per ordinary share. Commenting on the results, Dame Dr Adaora Umeoji, Group Managing Director/CEO, stated:

“This year’s performance underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. We will also remain focused on deepening financial inclusion, enhancing service delivery, and creating value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Analysts note that the bank’s impressive performance reflects effective management and pricing of its risk assets, as well as an optimised treasury portfolio, reinforcing its position as a leader in Nigeria’s banking industry.

