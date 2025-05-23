FY’24: Wema Bank’s Gross Earnings Up 91.51% To N432.34bn

Share

shareholders reinforce confidence in lender's future

Reinforcing its position as one of Nigeria’s most profitable financial institutions, Wema Bank, Nigeria’s oldest indigenous bank, most innovative bank and pioneer of Africa’s first fully digital bank, ALAT, has received a unanimous vote of confidence from its shareholders across Nigeria as it disclosed a record-breaking financial performance at its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos yesterday.

According to the bank’s 2024 Annual Report, Wema Bank recorded an all-timehigh performance, with Gross Earnings growing by 91.51 per cent from N225.75 billion in FY 2023 to N432.34 billion in FY 2024;

Profit before Tax (PBT) increased by 135.16 per cent to N102.51 billion in FY 2024 from N43.59 billion in FY 2023, and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 140.13 per cent to N86.29 billion from N35.93 billion reported in FY 2023;

Total Deposits rose by 35.65 per cent to N2,523.82 billion in FY 2024 from N 1,860.57 billion in FY 2023 and Total Assets stood at N3,585.05billion in FY 2024, representing a 60.04 per cent increase over the N2,240.06 billion recorded in the corresponding year of 2023 and placing the bank squarely above the One trillion Naira mark, a milestone the bank surpassed in Q3 2021.

Among the shareholders who expressed a vote of confidence in Wema Bank were Mr. Matthew Akinlade, who commended the Management for a performance he regarded as “very outstanding”, and Ambassador Doctor Olatunde Okelana, who described the 2024 financial performance of Wema Bank as “historical”, commending Wema Bank’s proactive approach to employee wellbeing.

Mrs. Bisi Bakare, National Coordinator of the Pragmatic Shareholders Association of Nigeria, also added: “I want to start by commending Wema Bank’s outstanding performance despite the challenging macroeconomic performance.

On gender inclusion, I would also like to commend Wema Bank for an impressive gender diversity on the board with five out of 11 directors being female, representing a remarkable 38 per cent ratio.

Furthermore, I want to seriously commend the succession plan of Wema Bank, and the board for achieving 100 per cent attendance in meetings, which shows a full commitment on their part”.

