FY’24: Wema Bank Grows Profit By 135% To N102.5bn

.. to pay N1.00 final dividend

…to commence N150bn Rights issue

Wema Bank Nigeria (“Wema” or “the Bank”)) has re – leased its audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended December 31, 2024, to the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX).

The bank reported profit before tax of N102.51 billion, representing an increase of 135 per cent over the N43.59 billion recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

It also proposed a dividend of N1.00 per share on the back of the impressive result. The bank’s Balance sheet remained well structured, diversified and resilient with Total Assets growing by 60 per cent to N3,585.05 billion in FY’24 from N2,240.06 billion in FY’23.

The bank also grew its deposit base year on year by 36 per cent to N2,523.82 billion from N1,860.57 billion reported in FY’23. Loans and Advances grew by 50 per cent to N1,201.21 billion in FY’24 from N801.10 billion in FY’23.

NPL stood at 3.86 per cent as at end of FY’24. The bank recorded improved year on year performance as Gross Earnings grew by 92% to N432.34 billion (FY 2023: N225.75bn).

Interest Income was up 92 per cent y/y to N353.54 billion (FY 2023: N184.48bn). Also, Non-Interest Income was up 91 per cent y/y to N78.80 billion (FY 2023: N41.27bn).

Return on Equity (ROAE) of 43.60 per cent, Return on Assets (ROAA) of 2.96 per cent, Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 19.67 per cent and Cost to Income ratio of 56.23 per cent underscore the commercial bank’s resilience and financial strength.

The Managing Director/CEO of the bank, Mr. Moruf Oseni, stated that the strong 2024 FY performance stemmed from the commercial bank’s focus on strong strategy execution in the key areas of risk management, customer relationship management and digital banking.

According to him, “our people are committed to the institution’s founding ethos of supporting Nigerian businesses and individuals with the most innovative banking products and services.

ALAT our flagship digital platform continues to lead in the adoption of digital banking services across the increasingly young Nigerian populace.

“An example of this innovation is ALAT XPlore, the first licensed banking App for teenagers designed to help teenagers ages 13-17 build their money management skills, achieve their financial goals and become financially responsible.

