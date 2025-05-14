FY’24: Unilever Shareholders To Receive N7.18bn Dividend

Share

In a landmark financial milestone, Unilever Nigeria Plc has approved a dividend payout of N7.18 billion to its shareholders for the 2024 financial year—its highest in company history—on the back of a robust surge in profit and revenue.

The disclosure, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), signals a significant up – turn in the consumer goods giant’s financial trajectory, under – scoring its operational resurgence and disciplined fiscal strategy.

The approved dividend represents a 66.9 per cent increase over the N4.3 billion disbursed in 2023, and nearly five times higher than the N1.44 billion declared in 2022, when the company had only just begun its recovery from years of subdued earnings and pandemicinduced disruptions.

For context, Unilever neither paid dividends in 2019 nor in 2020, when it slipped into a loss position during the COVID-19 crisis.

The board has recommended a final dividend of N1.25 per share, subject to statutory deductions, to be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on Monday, May 12, 2025.

Unilever’s resurgence was powered by significant top- and bottom-line growth. The company reported a 43.9 per cent jump in revenue, from N103.9 billion in 2023 to N149.5 billion in 2024. Profit after tax nearly doubled, climbing 79.7 per cent to N15.1 billion, up from N8.4 billion the previous year.

