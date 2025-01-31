FY’24: Unilever Nigeria Records 44% Growth In Turnover

Share

Unilever Nigeria Plc recorded a turnover of N149.8 billion at the end of business year ended December 2024. The amount represents 44 per cent topline growth compared to N103.9 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company recorded a gross profit of N55.7 billion for the period ended December 31, 2024, which is 75 per cent increase versus N31.9 billion reported for same period 2023.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N15.9 billion for the period ended December 31, 2024 compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N8.4 billion which is 88 per cent improvement in current year versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said: “Our year-on-year sustained growth trajectory is a testament to our commitment of serving consumers with our best brands to meet their daily needs of improved health and hygiene.”

“While we are pleased with our performance progress riding on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands and increasing market share across key categories, we are committed to growing our business to enhance our socioeconomic impact in the country,” he added.

