FY’24: UBA Grows PBT To N804bn, Declares Historic N3.00p/s Dividend

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has released its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2024, with all its major indicators witnessing significant improvement.

Financials, filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGx), on Monday, showed that despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N803.72 billion representing a 6.1 per cent increase from N757.68 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year.

The results also show an an impressive rise in the bank’s Profit After Tax (PAT), which went up by 26.14 per cent to close the year at N766.6 billion, up from N607.7 billion recorded at the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

The bank’s gross earnings also grew significantly from N2.08 trn recorded at the end of the 2023 financial year to N3.19 trn in the period under consideration, representing a 53.6 percent growth.

Like in the previous years, the banks’ total assets rose remarkably by 46.8 percent, from N20.65 trillion in 2023, to close at N30.4 trillion in December 2024; signifying a milestone leap for the bank with the largest spread across the continent.

Furthermore, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose from N2.030 trillion as at December 2023 to close the 2024 financial year at N3.419 trillion, achieving an impressive growth of 68.39 per cent.

As a result of the impressive performance and in fulfilment of the promise made by the UBA Group Chairman, Tony Elumelu, to shareholders at the last Annual General Meeting, the bank proposed a final dividend of N3.00 kobo for every ordinary share of 50 kobo, for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

This brings the total dividend in the year to N5.00. The final dividend is subject to the ratification of the shareholders during its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, who expressed excitement at the results, stated that the 2024 financial performance demonstrates the bank’s continued focus on driving earnings growth, preserving asset quality, expanding business operations and deepening market share.

“Our continued investment in our highly diversified global network allows UBA to deliver high quality, consistent earnings. Our businesses have been able to grow product and service income and expand our deposit base, allowing the Group to increase earnings, while maintaining strong spreads and margins,” Alawuba stated.

According to him, “with total deposit increasing by 42.03 percent from N17.4 trillion in 2023 to N24.7 trillion and total assets hitting N30.4 trillion from N20.7 trillion, the just released results reflect broad-based growth across all core businesses and were achieved despite prevailing macroeconomic challenges, geopolitical uncertainties, and exchange rate volatilities.

