FY’24: Six Banks’ Profits Jump 104.7% To N1.46trn

Share

The Nigerian banking industry appears to have emerged as the big winners of the country’s tough economy last year, as unaudited Full -Year 2024 results, recently released by six deposit money banks (DMBs), show that the lenders’ combined pre-tax profit surged by 104.77 per cent, or N744.74 billion, to N1.46 trillion compared with N710.90 billion, in the corresponding period of 2023.

The six lenders are: FBN Holdings Plc, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, FCMB Group Plc, Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Wema Bank Plc and Jaiz Bank Plc.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the DMBs’ unaudited Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024, presented to the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), indicates significant growth across income lines.

Specifically, FBN Holdings’ Profit Before Tax (PBT) jumped by 142.14 per cent to N862.39 billion in 2024 compared with the N356.15 billion that the Tier-1 lender reported for the preceding year.

Similarly, Stanbic IBTC Holdings’ PBT rose by 75.70 per cent to N303.80 billion last year compared with N172.91 billion in 2023.

FCMB posted pre-tax profit of N117.29 billion in 2024 as against the N104.43 billion that the Tier 2 lender reported for the previous year. At N102.10 billion, Wema Bank’s PBT increased by 133.84 per cent in 2024 compared with N43.66 billion in the preceding year.

Sterling Financial Holdings Company’s PBT for last year rose by 49.29 per cent to N44.75 billion from the N22.69 billion that the lender reported for 2023. Non-interest lender, Jaiz Bank Plc’s pre-tax profit also headed north in 2024, as it rose to N25.33 billion from N11.05 billion in the previous year.

Further analysis of the results show that after paying a total of N248.90 billion as income tax expenses, the six DMBs posted N1.20 trillion as combined Profit After Tax (PAT) in 2024.

Analysts note that despite challenges, such as rising inflation, high interest rates and a weak naira, which resulted in several companies in other sectors announcing sharp decline in earnings and even shutting down operations last year, the banking sector leveraged the high-interest rate environment to post a strong performance.

For instance, commenting on Wema Bank’s full-year 2024 financial statement, analysts at Proshare stated:

“Leveraging the high-interest rate environment on loan repricing and digital strategy, Wema Bank had a stellar performance in its unaudited FY 2024 financial statement.

Share

Please follow and like us: