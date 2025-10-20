FY’24: Noor Takaful Insurance Records N1.87bn Profit

…board approves 7Kobo dividend

The Board of Directors of Noor Takaful Insurance Ltd., the pioneer and leading takaful operator in Nigeria, has recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N1.87 billion for the 2024 financial year.

The Profit After Tax achieved by the company represents a significant increase of 79 per cent from N1.05 billion that was recorded in the 2023 financial year.

The board also approved seven kobo dividend per share for the 2024 financial year, representing an in- crease in dividend payout from the five kobo paid out in the 2023 financial year.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ambassador Shuaibu Ahmed disclosed this during the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Wednesday, September 19, 2025, at the Lagos Intercontinental Hotel in Lagos. A breakdown of the audited result also revealed that Gross Written Contribution (GWC) grew impressively by 52 per cent, moving from N6.49 billion in 2023 to N9.95 billion in 2024.

Speaking during the Annual General Meeting, Ahmed stated that despite the challenging operating environment influenced by macroeconomic headwinds characterised by high inflation, rising interest rates, and persistent volatility of the naira, the company remained resilient, weathering the storm to deliver growth and stronger profitability through prudent underwriting, disciplined risk management.