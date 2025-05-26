FY’24: NEM Insurance Posts 88% Growth In Revenue To N97.9bn

Share

The Group Chairman, NEM Insurance Plc said the underwriting firm grew its insurance revenue by 88 per cent in 2024 over the previous year of 2023.

Speaking at the company’s 55th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, he said its revenue rose to N97.9 billion at the end of financial year of 2024 as against N52.1billion reported in 2023.

It also paid a total of N24.9 billion when compared to 2023 when it paid N15.6 billion, which represents an increase of 59.6 per cent over that of the preceding year. Tope further said that Claims ratio for 2024 stood at 25.5 per cent while that of 2023 was at 30 per cent, a decrease of 4.5 per cent.

The Group’s Profit before Tax (PBT) was N33.7 billion and N18.9billion in 2024 and 2023 respectively, an increase of 78 per cent while Parent Company’s PBT was N33.5 billion for 2024 and N19.2 billion for 2023, an increase of 74 per cent.

The Group’s Financial assets between 2023 and 2024 increased by 70.7 per cent while Total Assets and Total Equity also improved by 67 per cent and 70 per cent respectively.

“The Group’s EPS for the year under review was 582Kobo while that of the previous year was 260Kobo. “Parent Company’s EPS for 2024 was 580K against the pre – ceding year of 264K.

“Following its outstanding performance , the Board recommended a dividend of 100 kobo per N1ordinary shares amounting to N5,016,477,767, payable to shareholders and subject to deduction of withholding tax at the appropriate rate.

On human capital development, he said: “In line with the company’s policy on human capital development, more than 97 per cent of our workforce attended various training courses both local and foreign to improve their skills andenhance their performance on the job.

