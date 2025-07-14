FY’24: Heirs Insurance Group Posts 70% Revenue Spike To N31.4bn

Heirs Insurance Group (HIG), Nigeria’s fastestgrowing insurance group, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024, showing strong year-on-year growth across all business lines and metrics.

The insurance Group reported a combined Gross Written Premium (GWP) of N61 billion in 2024, for its life and general insurance companies, reflecting a 70 per cent increase from the N35.8 billion recorded in 2023.

According to a statement over the weekend, combined earned insurance revenue rose from N20.5 billion in the previous year to N31.4 billion in 2024, indicating a 53 per cent increase.

Also, the Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose from N4.8 billion in 2023 to N11.2 billion, more than double the previous year’s figure, and representing a 133 per cent year-on-year growth.

While the Group also sustained customer trust by paying a staggering combined N10.4 billion in claims during the year, compared to N4.18 billion in 2023, marking a 149 per cent growth, the Group’s combined total assets grew by 66 per cent, rising from ₦55.8 billion in 2023 to N92.9 billion in 2024.

Further breakdown revealed that Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), its specialist life insurance company, achieved staggering results, reporting an 85 per cent increase in Gross Written Premium from N23.87 billion in 2023 to N44.22 billion in 2024.

The Insurance Revenue stood at N15.1 billion, a staggering 109 per cent growth from N7.3 billion in 2023. Profit Before Tax grew to N5.5 billion, up from N1.88 billion, indicating a remarkable 193 per cent increase.