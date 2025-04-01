FY’24: Fidelity Bank Records 210% Profit Increase To N385.2bn

Share

Fidelity Bank Plc has reported a pre-tax profit of N385.2 billion for 2024, representing a 210 per cent growth compared to the N124.3 billion recorded in 2023.

The bank, in a statement on Monday, declared a total dividend of N2.10 per share following its strong financial performance in 2024.

Gross earnings increased by 87.7 per cent to N1,04 trillion, driven by a 106.9 per cent growth in interest and similar income to N950.6 billion.

The increase in interest income was attributed to improved yields on earning assets and a 51.6 per cent expansion in the earnings base to N6.3 trillion.

This led to a profit after tax of N278.1 billion, representing a 179.6 per cent annual growth.

Commenting on the results, Dr Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc, expressed satisfaction with the growth.

“We are delighted with our 2024 full-year (FY) performance, which showed strong growth across key revenue lines, improved asset quality and significant traction in our strategic business segments.

“Our impressive results led to a triple-digit increase by 210 per cent in Profit Before Tax (PBT), rising from N124.3 billion in 2023 to N385.2 billion in 2024,” she said.

A further review of the financial performance revealed that the bank’s net interest income increased by 127.1 per cent to N629.8 billion, driven by a high-yield environment in 2024.

To optimise its margin, the bank maintained asset yields above funding costs by maintaining a high lowcost deposit profile at 92.6 per cent.

This led to an increase in its Net Interest Margin from 8.1 per cent in 2023 FY to 12.0 per cent. Similarly, the bank continued to deepen its market share in both the corporate and retail segments, with customer deposits increasing by 47.9 per cent from N4 trillion in 2023 financial year to N5.9 trillion.

The increase was driven by strong double-digit growth across all deposit types. The Retail Banking Business gained significant traction, with savings deposits increasing by 28.8 per cent to N1.1 trillion, marking the 10th consecutive year of double-digit annual growth in savings deposits.

