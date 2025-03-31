FY’24: Ecobank Group Records $658mn Pre-Tax Profit

Share

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced exceptional financial results for the full year 2024, with a record profit before tax (PBT) of $658 million and earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36, reflecting a 33 per cent year-on-year growth in constant currency terms.

New Telegraph analysis of the audited financial statement of the Pan-African banking Group filed to the Nigerian Exchange Group at close of business on Thursday showed the group’s strategic focus on its Growth, Transformation, and Returns (GTR) strategy proved instrumental in navigating a challenging macroeconomic landscape, characterized by inflationary pressures, currency depreciation, and tighter regulatory conditions in key African markets.

Jeremy Awori, CEO of Ecobank Group, expressed his satisfaction with the results, emphasizing that the 2024 achievements are a testament to the resilience of the company’s diversified operations across 33 African markets.

“Despite an environment marked by high inflation, rising interest rates, and significant currency fluctuations, Ecobank has delivered strong returns and established a robust foundation for sustained growth,” Awori stated.

The bank’s Return on Tangible Equity (ROTE) reached a record 32.7 per cent, underscoring the efficacy of its strategy and disciplined execution.

The group also experienced a notable increase in attributable profit after tax to ETI shareholders, rising 16 per cent to $333 million.

Furthermore, Ecobank achieved a cost-to-income ratio (CIR) of 53 per cent, a significant improvement, reflecting ongoing efforts to drive operational efficiencies and reduce funding costs.

Ecobank’s net revenue surged by 18 per cent in constant currency terms to $2.1 billion, propelled by strong growth in fee and commission income, which accounted for 25.1 per cent of total revenues, up from 23.5% in 2023.

The group’s customer deposit base also grew by 17 per cent, reaching $20.4 billion, driven by the strategic shift towards lowcost, stable current and savings accounts, which increased the CASA ratio to 86.4 per cent from 83.4 per cent in 2023.

In a testament to the success of its customer engagement strategy, Ecobank’s Consumer & Commercial Banking (CCB) division saw a nine per cent increase in active customers, with card revenue growing 14 per cent to $91 million.

Additionally, Ecobank launched several innovative products, including the Premium Infinite Card and new business lines in Payments, Remittances, and Banking as a Service (BaaS), thereby enhancing its value proposition in the digital and crossborder payment space.

