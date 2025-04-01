FY’24: Aradel Holdings Hits N581.2bn In Revenue

Share

Aradel Holdings Plc has announced that its revenue for 2024 financial year was N581.2 billion, which is an increase of 162.8 per cent from the N221.1billion it announced in 2023.

According to the audited results for the year ended December 31, 2024 signed by Chief Financial Officer of the company, Adegbola Adesina, Aradel’s Gross Profit was N356.5 billion, an increase of 150.5 per cent of N142.3billion it made previous year.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr. Adegbite Falade, expressed delight over the company result. He said: ‘Aradel Holdings Plc delivered exceptional operational and financial performance in 2024, with revenue rising by 162.8 per cent to N581.2 billion.

This remarkable growth was primarily driven by increase in export crude oil revenue, which accounted for over 64 per cent of total revenue.

The surge was supported by higher production levels, improved utilisation of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP), and additional value captured through the Alternative Crude Evacuation (ACE) system.

“We completed the acquisition of the Olo and Olo West Marginal Fields from the TotalEnergies/NNPC Joint Venture and secured a 5.14 per cent equity stake in Chappal Energies Mauritius Limited, an energy investment company focused on deep-value and brownfield upstream opportunities across Africa.

Additionally, we are pleased to report the successful completion of Renaissance’s acquisition of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC), a landmark transaction that further strengthens our asset base and enhances long-term value creation.

“In line with our growth strategy, we successfully completed our Phase 1, four-well turnkey drilling campaign, delivering positive results.

The commencement of Phase 2 drilling with Well 16 signals continued progress in Aradel’s development and production activities. To support this growth, we expanded our throughput capacity for evacuation channels, positioning Aradel to sustain strong production levels and operational efficiency.”

