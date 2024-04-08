FY’23: Wema Bank Records 196% Growth In PBT

…hits N40bn 1st tranche of capital raise

Wema Bank Plc has released its full year audited financial result for the year ended December 31, 2023, showing a 196 per cent growth in profit before tax from ₦14.75 billion in 2022 to ₦43.59 billion. According to the details released over the weekend, the bank has also proposed a dividend per share of 50 kobo, up from 30 kobo in 2022.

The result showed that Wema Bank also recorded deposit growth of 60 per cent to ₦1,860.57 billion from ₦1,165.93 billion reported in FY’22 ad well as return on Equity (ROAE) of 39.28 per cent and NPL of 4.31 per cent.

The report also indicated a N40 billion first tranche of capital raise that is awaiting final regulatory approvals. Commenting on the results, the MD/CEO, Wema Bank, Mr. Moru Oseni, said: ‘2023 showcased a revitalised Wema Bank as evidenced by the considerable improvements in our numbers. “The performance is headlined by impressive improvements in profit before tax, which grew strongly by 196 per cent. The growth of Gross Earnings by 72 per cent, Total Assets by 56 per cent and earnings per share at 279.5 kobo shows the core improvements to our balance sheet.

“In addition, our cost to income ratio at 64.37 per cent has witnessed significant improvement from the previous period. “We also completed our N40 billion capital raise exercise (results awaiting final verification by regulators). This exercise actively positions us for the new capital licensing requirements of the Central Bank of Nigeria. “Wema Bank will accelerate its capital management plans and ensure we embark on the journey to raise the required capital as quickly as possible.

“The bank will be proposing a dividend per share of 50 kobo to its shareholders at the next Annual General Meeting; this is in line with the Banks capital conservation strategy and to ensure that it continues to provide returns to its shareholders in anticipation of additional capital raises scheduled for later this year.” According to Oseni, “we are satisfied with the bank’s performance in the first year of the new leadership team, as we move in a strong growth trajectory.

“Our target remains clear, we want to become a top-tier bank in the industry powered by digital excellence, we have carved a niche for ourselves with ALAT as a retail platform, but we are now positioning the enterprise as the intelligent platform for all financial services.

“We have partnered with the Federal Government on upskilling Two (2) Million MSMEs, provided engagement platforms for all NYSC members and now implementing partnerships in Health, Education, Women empowerment and in the green economy. “In the months ahead, we would be developing platforms and supporting initiatives that prioritise the needs of our customers, leveraging technology in solving problems across all sectors.”