FY’23: Uba Gross Earnings Rises By 143% Yoy As Profit Hits N757.7bn

In another unprecedented performance, Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has released its audited financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2023, showing exceptional and impressive performance across all its major indicators. The 2023 financials, filed by the bank at Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGx) on Monday, showed an impressive leap in gross earnings, as it grew from N853.2 billion recorded at the end of 2022 to close at N2.08 trillion; representing a strong 143 per cent growth.

The banks’ total assets also rose remarkably by 90.22 per cent, doubling the N10 trillion mark, to close at N20.65 trillion in December 2023; up from N10.86 trillion in 2022. This leap remains a very significant achievement and milestone in the history of the financial powerhouse. Despite the highly challenging global economic and business environment, UBA recorded a laudable profit before tax, with an exponential growth of 277 per cent, to close the year under review at N758 billion, rising from N201 billion recorded at the end of the 2022 financial year; while profit after tax (PAT) grew by 257 per cent from N170 billion in 2022, to N608 billion in the year under consideration.

Consequently, UBA Group Shareholders’ Funds rose from N922 billion as at December 2022 to close the 2023 financial year at N2.0 trillion, achieving an impressive growth of 120.2 per cent, compared to prior year. In the year under consideration, UBA Group cost-to-income ratio dropped from 59.2 percent, in 2022, to 37.2 per cent pointing at the Group’s improving efficiency.