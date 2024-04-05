FY’23: Transcorp Power Earns N142.1bn Revenue

Transcorp Power Plc has announced a gross earnings of N142.1 billion for the 12 months of the 2023 financial year, representing an increase of 57.30 per cent from N90.34 billion reported in 2022. Its profit before tax showed a similar impressive year-on-year growth, surging by 84.61 per cent to N52.8 billion, from N28.6 billion reported in the previous year. This was contained in its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was seen by New Telegraph yesterday.

The statement read: “With earnings per share standing at N92.25, Transcorp Power continues to deliver significant returns to its investors, reaffirming its position as a leading player in the power sector. The Company, which was listed on the main board of the Nigerian Exchange on March 4, 2024, has continued to enjoy impressive market confidence. “In line with its commitment to shareholder value, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of N3.13 to shareholders.

This dividend payout reflects the Company’s strong financial position and underscores its dedication to rewarding shareholders for their support and investment in the company.” Managing Director/ CEO of Transcorp Power, Peter Ikenga, said the substantial growth was as a result of the company’s strong operational capabilities and effective business strategies. He said: “We are proud of the significant progress we have made in delivering value to our shareholders and other stakeholders. This performance is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team, as well as our focus on operational efficiency and ingenuity.”