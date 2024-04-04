FY’23: Transcorp Group Records 47.3% Revenue Growth

Transnational Corporation Plc recorded an increase in revenue to the tune of N197 billion in 2023 fiscal year compared to N134 billion recorded in 2022. The conglomerate’s revenue performance, which indicates 47.3 per cent increase over preceding year, was contained in the company’s audited results for year 2023. The impact of inflationary pressure pushed up operating expenses at 22.6 per cent year on year, totalling N26.9 billion in 2023 while Net finance cost increased by 46 per cent to N22.6 billion, arising from interest on foreign currency loans, that has now been repaid.

The conglomerate’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) surged by 93.5 per cent, amounting to N58.8 billion in 2023, compared to N30.4 billion in the same period last year while Profit After Tax improved by 91 per cent year-on-year to N32.6 billion in 2023, compared to N17.1 billion in the same period last year. Similarly the group’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at N40 compared to N19 in 2022 while total assets grew by 20 per cent to N529.9 billion in full year 2023, up from N442.7 billion in December 2022. Responding to the results, President/Group Chief Executive Officer of Transcorp, Dr. (Mrs) Owen D. Omogiafo, said the group’s strong performance underscored its strategic initiative.

“The financial results for 2023 underscore our Group’s strong operational performance and the results of our strategic initiatives. “Notwithstanding the strong macroeconomic headwinds in the year, we achieved significant growth in revenue and profits, indicating our ability to navigate a dynamic market landscape effectively. “Our primary objectives remain centered on achieving sustainable growth, enhanced operational and technical efficiency, and maximizing value for shareholders. “Transcorp is dedicated to its transformation agenda, emphasizing sustained growth and a relentless pursuit of long-term value for shareholders,” she said.

Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group) is one of Africa’s leading, listed conglomerates, with strategic investments in the power, hospitality, and energy sectors, driven by its mission to improve lives and transform Africa. Transcorp’s power businesses, Transcorp Power Plc, and Transform Power, provide over 15 per cent of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. Transcorp is committed to developing Nigeria’s domestic energy value chain, through its investments in OPL281. The Group’s hospitality business, Transcorp Hotels Plc owns the iconic Transcorp Hilton Abuja, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality destination, and has launched the digital platform Aura by Transcorp Hotels.