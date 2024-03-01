FY’23: Seplat Energy’s Gross Profit Rises By 14.5% to N349.3BN

Seplat Energy PLC, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, has announced its audited results for the 12 months ended Decem- ber 31, 2023, recording a growth 12 per cent in revenue from N403.9 billion to N696.9 billion. This comes as the energy firm appoints Udoma Udo Udoma as Independent Non-Executive Chairman, and Bello Rabiu as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director. The Board recommended a special dividend of $0.3cents per share, in addition to Q4’23 declared dividend of $0.3 cents per share.

Core dividend declared for 2023 is $0.12 cents per share, up 20 per cent on 2022. Therefore, total dividend declared is $0.15 cents per share. The energy company also reported a gross profit rise of 14.5 per cent from N197.2 billion to N349.3 billion, and achieved more than 8.7 million hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) on Seplat-operated assets in 2023. Seplat Energy’s 2024 production guidance is put at 44-52 kboepd. Guidance assumes availability of TNP from 3Q 2024, and assumes ANOH contribution in line with guidance. Initial 2024 capex guidance is $170-200 million. Drilling capex flat on 2022 (13 wells in base plan). Seplat will fund capex on Abiala, a marginal field development tied into OML40.

In February 2024, the company received regulatory approval for the full lifecycle Field development plan (FDP) for the Sibiri oil discovery on OML40. Commenting on the results, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, said: “Seplat Energy’s 2023 results illustrate the Company’s ability to deliver production growth, fortify our balance sheet and reward shareholders despite fac- ing some unexpected challenges during the year. “Operational perfor- mance was strong, production increased eight per cent over 2022 and we recorded the lowest level of reconciliation losses seen in recent years, a testament to the improving security efforts on the Niger Delta.

Drilling yielded positive results, and I’m pleased to report strong 2P reserves growth, up nine per cent on prior year estimates. Our revenue exceeded $1 billion, and while costs increased, our proactive approach meant we generated more than $260 million of free cash flow in the year, allowing us to continue rewarding our shareholders and further reduce net debt. “Our strong financial position, excellent operational performance and robust outlook means that we are delighted to declare a special dividend again this year, lifting the total dividend for the year to $15 cents.

“In 2024, we look for- ward to a number of key growth events. We are moving forward on both the Sibiri and Abiala developments on OML40. Clear progress is also being made on the important ANOH gas project, with first gas expected in 3Q 2024. Finally, we have high confidence that we will conclude the transformational acquisition of MPNU this year. “I’m delighted to welcome Mr. Udoma as Seplat Energy’s new Chairman and Mr. Rabiu as SINED and wholeheartedly thank Mr. Omiyi and Mr. Okeahalam for their longstanding support and guidance. Nigeria’s Oil & Gas industry is going through a generational change and as we reach our tenth year as a listed company, we fully intend to play an important role as Nigeria’s leading independent company.”