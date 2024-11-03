FY’23: Oando’s Turnover Up 43% To N2.9trn

Share

Oando PLC has recorded a turnover of N2.9 trillion for the year ended 2023, according to its audited results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2023.

According to the report, which was seen by New Telegraph yesterday, this represent an increase of 43 per cent compared to N1.9 trillion (FY’22). The audited report also showed that the company posted Profit-After-Tax of N60.3 billion compared to Loss-After-Tax of N81.2 billion (FYE 2022).

It also recorded 23 per cent reduction in Upstream borrowings: $488.9 million (2023), compared to $635.6 million (2022).

In its upstream operations, the company achieved 12 per cent increase in production: 23,258 boepd FYE 2023 vs 20,703 boepd FYE 2022. It also achieved oil production of 6,211bbls/day (vs 4,939bbls/ day in FYE 2022); natural gas production of 16,808boe/day (vs 15,292boe/day in FYE 2022) and NGL production of 239bbls/day (vs 472bbls/day in FYE 2022) On trading result, Oanda reported 50% increase in traded crude oil volumes: 32.8 million bbls FYE 2023 vs 21.8 million bbls FYE 2022 and 15% decrease in traded refined petroleum products (1,645,535 MT in 2023 vs 1,937,833 MT in FYE 2022).

Commenting on the performance, Group Chief Executive, Oando PLC, Wale Tinubu, said: “Despite the operational hurdles occasioned by security breaches and persistent pipeline vandalism in the Niger Delta, we achieved a profit after tax of N60 billion, bolstered by the strength of our global trading alliances, a 12 per cent increase in total production, and favorable exchange gains from our foreign currency denominated assets.

“Our recently completed transformational acquisition of NAOC Ltd stands as a pivotal moment for the Company due to the expansive reserves and vast infrastructure network.

Following our 2014 acquisition of Conocophillip’s Nigerian unit, this transaction was the next phase in our long-term strategy to increase our reserves and production capacity by leveraging on the exit of the International Oil Companies, whilst securing operational control of the assets.”

