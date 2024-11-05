FY’23: Noor Takaful Insurance Records 123% Increase In Profit

Share

The Board of Directors of Noor Takaful Insurance Ltd., the pioneer and leading takaful operator in Nigeria, has announced a 123 per cent increase in profitability for the 2023 financial year.

The board also approved a five kobo dividend per share for the 2023 financial year compared to the three kobo paid out in the 2022 financial year.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Muhtar Bakare, during the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. Bakare revealed that the company’s Gross Written Contribution grew from over N4.9 billion in 2022 to N6.5 billion in 2023, representing a significant rise of 30 per cent.

Additionally, Profit After Tax rose from N468.5 million in 2022 to N1.05 billion in 2023, representing a remarkable 123 per cent rise in profitability. Bakare highlighted the company’s unwavering focus on its takaful and ethical model as the main driver of the growth.

He noted that the company remained focused on bringing innovation that would help improve its current achievements. He stated that the company had identified the need for financial inclusion as the driving force behind its success.

Some shareholders, who attended the meeting, applauded the company’s leadership for ensuring steady annual growth. They expressed confidence in the outgoing chairman’s ability to replicate this success as he transitions to his new role as Chairman of Noor Health.

Noor Health, a subsidiary of Noor Takaful, recently received approval to operate as a national health management organisation and is expected to commence operations in November of this year.

During the AGM, the outgoing chairman, Bakare, also unveiled the company’s upcoming mobile app, RAHA by Noor.

According to him, the new digital platform is designed to cater to customers’ insurance needs, providing a seamless participant acquisition tool and serving as a gateway to Noor Takaful’s full suite of digital solutions.

By streamlining access and reducing the need for retail staff interactions, RAHA promises to save participants valuable time.

