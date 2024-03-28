FY’23: Access Holdings Posts Record N612.4bn Profit

Access Holdings Plc has recorded an impressive financial performance with a record-breaking profit of N612.4 billion in its 2023 financial year result. The result marks a remarkable 300 per cent increase year-over-year, indicating a demonstration of exceptional growth and profitability. The significant surge in Gross Earnings to N2.6 trillion, representing an 80 per cent increase compared to the previous year’s N1.4 trillion, underscores the company’s robust revenue generation capabilities and effective business strategies. A notable aspect contributing to Access Corporation’s profitability is the gains in fair value and foreign exchange, amounting to N628.9 billion.

This figure represents a substantial increase from the previous year’s N335.5 billion, indicating the company’s adeptness in capitalizing on market opportunities and managing its financial assets effectively. The company’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) suged to N17.23 (2022FY: N4.44), driven by strong growth in the group’s core (+99.9% y/y) and non-core income (+71.3% y/y) lines for the year. In addition, the board proposed a final dividend of N1.80/s (2022FY: N1.30/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 7.5% based on the last closing price of N24.00/s (March 27).

Interest income expanded by 99.9 per cent y/y to N1.65 trillion in 2023FY, driven by the increase in the Holdco’s earning assets (+68.4% y/y) due to the high yield environment. Precisely, the group earned higher income from investment securities (+146.0% y/y to N821.57 billion) and loans and advances to customers (+62.0% y/y to N747.22 billion), amid a decline in interest from cash and balances with banks (-51.0% y/y to N6.00 billion) in the review period. Following the rising cost of borrowing (due to the consistent hike in benchmark interest rate), the Holdco recorded a notable 105.0% y/y increase in interest expense to N958.99 billion.

“We highlight the higher costs incurred was triggered by interest paid on deposit from banks (+170.6% y/y to N320.76 billion), deposits from customers (+85.2% y/y to NGN505.59 billion), debt securities (+127.3% y/y to NGN79.30 billion) and interest-bearing liabilities (+52.5% y/y to N79.30 billion). Given the lower credit impairment charges (-29.5% y/y to N139.53 billion) taken for 2023FY, the net interest income ex-LLE expanded by 243.4% y/y to N555.83 billion,” the firm said. Correspondingly, non-interest income advanced by 71.3 per cent y/y to N870.70 billion, as the sturdy net gains from investment securities trading (+82.1% y/y to N512.36 billion) and fees and commission income (+42.6% y/y to N207.78 billion) offset the decline recorded in net FX revaluation gains (-50.0% y/y to N17.26 billion) during the period.