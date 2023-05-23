FY’22: USSD transactions dropped 13. 2% to N4.49trn

The value of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) transfers for January to December last year, dropped by N685.45 billion or 13. 23 per cent to N4.49 trillion from N5.18 trillion in the corresponding period of 2021, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows.

Also, the data indicates that the volume of USSD transfers for January to December 2022 was 516, 080, 515 compared with 552, 911, 557 in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

USSD is a payment method that allows users without a smartphone or data/internet connection to use mobile banking through short-codes.

Services provided through USSD based mobile banking include, account opening, balance enquiry, airtime vending and bill payment, among others.

Data obtained from the apex bank and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) shows that before 2022, the value of USSD transactions generally maintained an upward trend.

Analysts attribute this to USSD allowing the use of basic feature mobile phone to carry out mobile banking transactions coupled with the slow adoption of smartphones in these parts.

Still, in 2018, analysts at NIBSS described mobile apps, in a report as the most preferred channel for interbank money transfer in the country.

They stated at the time that “recently, we have observed that USSD has made the most gains with regards to channel acceptance. While mobile apps still remain the most preferred channel with 44 per cent of total transactions, USSD is closely catching up.”

According to the analysts, the use of USSD banking channel grew from 25 per cent in 2017 to 35 per cent in 2018 while the use of mobile apps grew by just one per cent when compared to 2017.

The NIBSS’s analysts said in the report that “at the inception of interbank transfers, bank tellers were the most preferred channel for transfers. However, over the past few years, interbank transfers have mostly been carried out via the use of mobile apps.

“The biggest losers were bank tellers and Internet banking channels; losing five per cent respectively. In summary, 79 per cent of the total transfer transactions were carried out using a mobile phone/tablet. With the total number of mobile phone users hitting 146 million as of January 2018, we expect the USSD to overtake the use of mobile apps in the not too distant future.”

New Telegraph reports that in the last few weeks, the major topic in financial circles was the controversy between deposit money banks (DMBs) and telecommunications companies (Telcos) over unpaid USSD debt (amounting to N120 billion) allegedly owed by the banks.

While the association of telecoms operators said it had obtained the approval of the Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) to disconnect the banks from the service over the unpaid debt, the lenders insisted that they are not liable for the debt due to the technical issues that often characterise USSD transactions, especially under circumstances when the transactions fail.

Industry watchers note that the issue lingered between 2020 and 2022 when the said debt stood at between N42 billion and N80 billion, leading to interventions by the NCC, the Minister of Communications and the CBN.

The apex bank has also reacted to the latest stand-off between both parties.

In a statement, the Ag Director, Corporate Communications Department, Dr Abdulmumin Isa, said the CBN was very much aware of the protracted dispute between the banks and telcos and had been engaging all stakeholders to ensure an amicable resolution.

He said: “Indeed, it was due to the direct intervention of the CBN (or CBN Governor) in March 2021, that a per session price of N6.98 (including to settle any outstanding fees) was agreed upon between the banks and telcos. As far as we are aware, since 2021, DMBs continue to collect the USSD fees and remit the same on behalf of the telcos based on that agreement.