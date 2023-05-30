FY: Banks increase credit to govt by 68.69% to N27.53trn

Financial institutions’ total loans to the government rose by N11.21 trillion or 68.69 per cent to N27.53 trillion as at March 2023, from N16.32 trillion in March last year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. New Telegraph’s analysis of updated “Money and credit statistics,” posted on the apex bank’s website, indicates that although net credit to the government fell by N901.29 billion or 3.17 per cent to N27.53 trillion in March from N28.43 trillion in February, it generally maintained an uptrend for the most part of the last two years.

Specifically, the data shows that a drop in net credit to the government was recorded in only two months throughout 2022.

For instance, according to the CBN, net credit to the government rose from N13.84 trillion in December 2021 to N14.90trillion at the end of January 2022, but dropped to N14.72 trillion in February 2022. It, however, increased to N16.32 trilion and N16.85 trillion in March and April respectively, maintaining an upward trend to hit N22.83 trillion in September, before falling to N22.65 trillion and N22.64 trillion in October and November 2022, respectively.

Also, net credit to government jumped to N24.66 trillion and N26.64 trillion in December 2022 and January 2023 respectively, before hitting a record high of N28.43 trillion in February.

Compared with 2021 when monthly data on bank loans to the government did not surpass the N13.84 trillion recorded for December that year, it is now approaching the N30 trillion mark, a development experts warn, is leading to the crowding out the private sector.

In a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research noted that net credit to the Federal Government was continuing to exceed all other monetary aggregates that they track. Citing the rising fiscal deficit, they thus predicted that domestic borrowing by the Government will continue to crowd out the private sector. Also citing CBN data, the analysts pointed out that although credit extension to the private sector maintained an uptrend in recent months, it is still surpassed by credit extension to the government.

The analysts said: “The latest data for October shows that credit extension to the government expanded by 75 per cent y/y, following a 76 per cent growth in September. According to reports, the CBN’s loans to the federal government via ways and means amounted to N23.8 trillion as at end-October 2022. “As a result, we can conclude that the government’s access to credit is crowding out lending to the private sector. “The high rate of credit extension to the government is likely to continue, due to the increasing government’s fiscal deficits. The 2023 (approved budget) implies a fiscal deficit of c.N11.0 trillion, which is higher than the revised N8.2 trillion in the 2022 budget.”

New Telegraph reports that the Senate on May 3 approved the request of former President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the N22.7 trillion loans that the CBN advanced to the Federal Government under its Ways and Means policy. The Ways and Means provision allows the government to borrow from the apex bank if it needs short-term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipts of fiscal deficits.

The previous administration said it sought the loans when the country started experiencing a significant shortfall in revenue. It said it relied heavily on the CBN to finance its expenditure programmes via Ways and Means, adding that it would repay the loan with securities such as treasury bills and bonds issuance. Over the weekend, the Senate held an emergency session and amended the CBN Act to raise the total advances the apex bank can grant the Federal Government from five per cent to 15 per cent.

Similarly, concurring with the Senate, the House of Representatives House, in an emergency session on Sunday, passed the bill to amend section 38 of the CBN Act. Section 38 of the Act allows the apex bank to grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficit of budget revenue at such rate as the bank may determine. It, however, stipulates that the total amount of such advances outstanding “shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the federal government.”

In addition, it stipulates that “all advances shall be repaid as soon as possible and shall, in any event, be repayable by the end of the federal government financial year in which they are granted. “If such advances remain unpaid at the end of the year, the power of the bank to grant such further advances in any subsequent year shall not be exercisable, unless the outstanding advances have been repaid.”