FX, Tax, Regulatory Autonomy Top Operators’ Agenda For Minister

As the new Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, sets for work, stakeholders in the telecoms sector, including operators, consumers, and analysts have charged him to tackle the existing challenges bedevilling the sector, Abolaji Adebayo reports

Hitherto, the telecoms sector has been faced with various challenges affecting its growth in the country. Stakeholders have since been agitating for an enabling environment for the business to thrive. Due to the protracted challenges such as harsh regulatory environment, policies, foreign exchange, multiple taxation, issue of the right of way, stiffened regulation, and others, many investors and entrepre- neurs in the industry, especially the small scale ones, have been forced out of business.

Several large-scale operators have left the country while some others are planning to relocate their businesses to other countries. However, the operators and stake- holders expressed their concerns and how there would be changes as they expect the newly appointed Commissioner of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, to set the ball rolling by frontally addressing the identified chal- lenges militating against the growth of the industry.

According to them, if not addressed quickly, the challenges, especially foreign exchange, and tax issues will put the sector in a tight corner and affect its great progress in the country, thereby subjecting the country’s digital economy to retrogression. In different interviews, stakeholders told New Telegraph the areas they want the new Commissioner to interview as a matter of urgency as they set the agenda for the new government.

Foreign exchange

Foreign exchange has been one of the major problems faced by tele- coms operators. The harsh economic conditions fueled by the unstable for- eign exchange witnessed in the sector drove down foreign direct Investment in 2022 by 50 per cent; from $753 million recorded in 2021 to $399.9 million at the end of 2022, showing a gap of $353.1 million. The Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said a drop in capital inflow in any sector did not show good signs irrespective of how other factors progressed.

Adebayo said: “There is more to be worried about than celebrated. The sector will always respond to the socio-economic situation, but this time around some of the negative indices portend danger unless the government makes a conscientious effort to redress them. You don’t expect foreign direct investment not to drop with the level of foreign exchange instability, and multiple taxes the sector faced in recent times. “Investors always weigh their options. Whether we like it or not, it’s unattractive for people to invest in an economy they cannot plan with its foreign exchange regime.

No investor will be comfortable in an economy taxes will weigh down on his or her investments, especial- ly when those taxes are same but multiplied across tiers and different levels of government.” Also speaking, the President, Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (AT- CON), Tony Emoekpere, charged the minister to facilitate the creation of a special foreign exchange (FX) window for operators in the telecoms industry, passing the Act Critical National Infrastructure Bill, implementation of an agreement on Right of Way, and harmonisation of Multiple Taxation working with the committee set up by President Bola Tinubu for the purpose.

He said: “The success of the new minister is our success. A recommendation is to constitute an industry think tank team to help him fast-track growth and development in the sector. He needs the expertise of industry associations to be able to embark on projects, and programmes that would speed up the efficiency and effectiveness of the Nigerian telecoms and ICT sector. “We at ATCON welcome the appointment of Mr. Bosun Tijani as the new Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy and congratulate him on his appointment.

“It is encouraging that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed a person with an IT background to the post and the fact that he is relatively young shows that a dynamic approach to the industry is being targeted. “Of note also is the addition of “Innovation” to the title of the Ministry. It’s a further pointer to the direction the current government intends to take in the communication industry. Considering one of the promises of a million digital jobs a lot of innovation is truly required.

Infrastructure

Another challenge in the telecoms industry is inadequate infrastructure to power the services across the country. The lack of required infrastructure has been hindering the spread of telecom services and jeopardising rural telephony projects. Emoekpere said: “On areas of focus, there are still fundamental challenges facing the industry, especially at the physical layer infrastructure which if unresolved will not allow success in the application layers where most of the digital jobs reside.

There is a great need to develop, secure, and enable further expansion of communication infrastructure. “With a solid infrastructure base Innovative digital services which can take advantage of the growing digital economy can be further developed and expanded to all areas of the country, especially the unserved and underserved areas. “Issues ranging from funding, security, and permits still bedevil the industry although several strides have been made especially by the regulating bodies chiefly NCC as well as NITDA and now the DPC.

“The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) is poised and ready to work with the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy to make his impactful and we wish him success.”

Regulatory autonomy

Just like multiple taxations, regulatory capture was another devil that characterised the last regime under Prof. Ali Pantami as Minister of Communication and Digital Economy. Since regulatory bodies such as NCC could not independently make decisions concerning the running of the industry, the industry suffered many hardships making operators continuously lament. Meanwhile, for the Association of Licensed Telecoms Companies of Nigeria (ALTON), the new minister needs to give autonomy to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and try to separate politics from industry regulation.

The association’s president said the industry would still face challenges if the minister refuses to give the Commission a free hand to independently do its job. He urged the minister to face poli- cy making and leave the Commission with the regulation of the industry to make a peaceful and result oriented sector under his supervision.

Brain drain

Again, the ALTON President, who lamented the rate at which Nigeria loses its trained tech experts to foreign countries, said the minister should look at the way to repatriate the technology experts, who have left the country due to the tough environment in Nigeria, urging him to tackle the challenge of brain drain in the tech sector. He encouraged the minister to create an enabling environment for the Nigerian-trained experts to practice and work for the development of the country rather than seeking greener pastures abroad.

According to him, “the minister has to work hard to stop the brain drain in the telecom industry because this is one of the challenges we have in the industry, lack of experts. Many of them have japa (run abroad), so there is a need to create an enabling environment for them to work here.”

USSD debt

Adebayo also urged the minister to intervene in the issue of the USSD debts owed to the mobile network operators by the banks, noting that the refusal of the banks to pay the debts has political interference. According to him, the issue would have long ago been settled with the right intervention devoid of politics. He believed that the Mobile Network Operators were constrained from doing their frightful business in favour of the banks, saying business should be business at all times. Other aspects that ALTON wants the minister to address include infrastructure and incentives for private investors.

Poor services

On the part of telecoms consumers, they want the minister to see to the poor quality of services rolled out by the operators which they claim do not give value for their money. Speaking on behalf of the subscribers across the country, the National President of the Association of Telephone, Cable TV and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS), Hon. Sina Bilesanmi, urged the new minister to recognise all the advocacy associations including ATCIS and always engage them while making any policy concerning the telecom consumers.

“Well, the minister needs to recognise us and work with us to be more successful. We are the ones consuming the products and services rolled out by the operators, we know what is good and what is not in what they give us and we are the ones who can tell the minister what needs to be adjusted. He cannot avoid engaging us from time to time especially when making any pol- icy that will affect the consumers. We are solidly behind him to be successful as we wish him success all through,” Bilesanmi said.

Last line

While every stakeholder tabled their requests before the new minister, he needs to carry the media along for the success of his efforts geared towards the development of the telecoms sector in Nigeria and robust digital economy.