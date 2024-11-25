FX Reforms Improved Valuation Transparency For Foreign Investors –Awodein

Share

The President, Association of Issuing Houses of Nigeria, ‘Kemi Awodein, has said that the reforms in the forex market has significantly improved valuation transparency in companies that have enabled more foreign investors to invest in the economy, Awodein said the several successful transactions facilitated within the year, including Heineken’s $24 billion acquisition of a controlling stake in the Nigerian Breweries and Sahara Group’s $1 billion purchase of Eabin Power, were boosted by the Forex reforms.

She spoke yesterday at the AIHN Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos. The AGM provided opportunity for the AIHN executives and members to receive the associations’ audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, together with reports of directors and auditors; re-appoint auditors, authorise the directors to fix remuneration of auditors, and elect Taiwo Olatunji as the Secretary of Treasury.

The account statement showed the association recorded N86.56 million income in 2023 financial year, an improvement from N85.41 million it achieved in the corresponding period of 2022.

All the executive committee members, including Dr Gbadebo Adenrele (Vice President); Alhassan Gwarzo (Secretary of Finance); Abimbola Kasim (former Secretary of Treasury); Mrs. Onyebuchim Obiyemi (Secretary of Administration) and Chidi Iwuchukwu (Secretary of Publicity); were present.

Share

Please follow and like us: