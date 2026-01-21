FX Loss Of N2.04bn Hits NEM Insurance Q4 Profit Despite Revenue Surge

NEM Insurance Plc has reported a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profitability for the year ended December 31, 2025, largely driven by a significant foreign exchange loss, even as revenue growth and balance sheet expansion remained strong.

According to its interim financial statements filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the insurer recorded a net foreign exchange loss of N2.04 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025, which weighed heavily on earnings and contributed to a steep decline in profit after tax.

Profit after tax for the fourth quarter fell to N3.59 billion, compared with N9.76 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

For the full year, profit after tax stood at N24.10 billion, reflecting resilience in core operations despite a more challenging macroeconomic and currency environment.

Insurance revenue continued to show strong momentum. Fourth-quarter insurance revenue rose to N38.74 billion from N27.59 billion a year earlier, supported by higher premium income and improved business volumes. On a full-year basis, insurance revenue surged to N146.17 billion, up from N96.64 billion in 2024, underscoring the company’s expanding market presence.

On the cost side, insurance service expenses for the quarter amounted to N17.11 billion, while net expenses on reinsurance contracts stood at N15.81 billion.

Despite these costs, the insurance service result improved significantly to N5.82 billion in the quarter, from just N207.91 million in the same period of 2024. For the full year, insurance service results rose to N22.86 billion, compared with N18.38 billion a year earlier, reflecting improved underwriting performance.

Investment income remained an important earnings pillar. Interest revenue calculated using the effective interest method increased to N3.36 billion in the quarter, while dividend income stood at N40 million.

However, the impact of the N2.04 billion foreign exchange loss, combined with weaker fair value gains compared with the prior year, led to a sharp moderation in investment performance.

Net investment result for the quarter declined to N1.58 billion, from N14.19 billion in the corresponding period of 2024. For the full year, net investment result stood at N15.45 billion.

After accounting for net insurance finance expenses of N176.83 million in the quarter, net insurance and investment results settled at N7.22 billion, down from N13.98 billion in Q4 2024. Profit before tax for the quarter came in at N4.16 billion, while profit before tax for the full year reached N27.92 billion.

Despite the earnings pressure in the fourth quarter, NEM Insurance recorded robust balance sheet growth. Total assets rose to N176.58 billion as at December 31, 2025, from N121.93 billion a year earlier.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to N28.96 billion, while financial investments expanded significantly to N119.13 billion, reflecting a stronger and more diversified investment portfolio.

Total liabilities grew to N92.02 billion from N56.49 billion in 2024, largely driven by higher insurance contract liabilities, which increased to N61.03 billion. Nevertheless, shareholders’ funds strengthened, with total equity rising to N84.56 billion from N65.44 billion.

Retained earnings climbed to N56.30 billion, up from N42.04 billion, highlighting sustained value creation for shareholders.