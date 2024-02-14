FX, Inflation Rate Force NB To Review New Beer, SKU Prices

…says adjustments date Feb. 19

Following the recent happenings in the economy, especially with the foreign exchange (forex) market volatility and macroeconomic conditions, Nigerian Breweries Plc has again, hiked the prices of beers and other Stock-Keeping Units (SKUs) nationwide.

In a letter issued as a price review notification” to all its direct customers in the West Zone, the Brewery giants stated to the major distributors of its products that effective from Monday, February 19, 2024, would change the price of their products in direct response to the relentless rise in input costs.

Indeed, NB explained this is deemed necessary to offset the impact of increased production expenses.

New Telegraph reports that NB had in August 2023 increased the price of SKU, citing rising cost of production and inflation in the country.

However, the company in the memo letter to its major distributors assured customers with fully funded and system-registered orders before the specified date will be honoured at the existing prices.

According to Lekan Awosanya, the zonal business manager for Nigerian Breweries Plc, the price increase is a strategic measure designed to offset the impact of escalating input costs.

“As production expenses continue to climb, the company finds itself in a position where it must make adjustments in order to maintain its operations and continue providing high-quality products to its customers,” Awosanya stated.

However, for those who have already placed orders with Nigerian Breweries Plc, there is a silver lining.

The persisting losses on foreign exchange transactions and soaring interest expenses have cast a shadow on Nigerian Breweries’ profitability. In 2022, the company’s profit after tax only saw a marginal growth of 4.06 per cent indicating a financially challenging year.