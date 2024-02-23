FX: Industrialist Urges FG To Target Tourism, Hospitality Sectors For GDP Revival 

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Rimax Group of Companies and a stalwart member of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Chief Livinux Chukwudi Okwara, has urged President Bola Tinubu-led administration to explore the country’s tourism industry to re-jig Nigerian ailing economy since it has the potential to create jobs and generate foreign exchange (forex) inflow.

The renowned billionaire made this known in an interview in Lagos during a change of ownership (lease) agreement of Prince and Princess Ade Royal Beach Resort in Lagos.

Okwara explained that at a period when the exchange rate for the naira against the dollar was gulping up unexpectedly, there was a need for the government to take a closer look inward at key sectors of the economy that could reposition the country’s economy.

According to him, tourism and the hospitality sectors have the behest to generate FX earnings and create more jobs for the Nigerian youths.

While speaking on the lease ownership agreement for Prince and Princess Ade Royal Beach Resort, the CEO of Rimax Group of Companies disclosed that his company is expected to manage and run the hotel for five years which is the contractual agreement for the hotel lease.

He stated: “This is a recreation centre where I want every Nigerian youth to come and relax and think about what they would do for Nigeria. So, I have gotten a patriotic Nigerian who has given us a place on a five-year lease to do that. That’s why we are here to sign the lease ownership agreement agreement on that. That we have gotten a place for Nigerian youths to come and relax and exchange pleasantries away from their environment of violence.”

Also, talking about the hotel infrastructure, the astute politician said, “We are trying to change the hotel face-lift to current facilities. We are doing general house cleaning and things that are bad there, we are repairing it. Indeed, we are spending huge amounts on repairs and infrastructure to make sure the hotel stands out and is the toast of the people in this community.

‘In short, we are moving in instantly to renovate the hotel environment.”

On the hotel’s planned activities, Okwara pointed out that “well, it’s a recreation centre, foreigners, Nigerians can come and swim here. There are lots of people who are swimmers and like to tour places in Nigeria, especially those who go to the beachfront, they move around the world and this has got one of the best waves when it comes to beautiful waves.”

He added, “We are going to be having a Valentine’s Day celebration here. We will be having a beauty contest show, gifts, talent hunts for those who want to make a career in music and many other things to come on board.

“We have given out invitations to renowned Nigerian entertainers to come and play here and entertain people. “Then Easter is coming so we want this place to be active of behoove of activities in the entertainment industry.”