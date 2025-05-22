FX Earnings: FG Urged To Sustain Oil Refining Momentum

Share

With report that the oil refining sub-sector showed significant recovery after 23 quarters of contraction since Q1’19, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has urged the Federal Government to sustain the achievements recorded in order to boost production and foreign exchange earnings.

Indeed, with the significant momentum, the Chamber stated that Nigeria could become energy independent, reduce importation of fuel, ensure stable fuel supplies, and build a robust energy sector.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, the President of LCCI, Mr. Gabriel Idahosa, pointed out that the country’s oil and gas sector had recorded disruptions, policy reversals, and controversies that have shaped the less-than-optimal performance of the sector in terms of crude production, refining, and regulation.

He explained that with the oil price still below $70, and production output not meeting the target of two million barrels per day set by the Federal Government, there is a need to manage the emergency situation in Rivers State and prevent any escalation of crisis in the Niger Delta region in order to preserve the production lines.

Idahosa added that the restructuring of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) ws commendable and expected to reposition the entity for better performance, saying that the chamber called on the new management to specifically pay attention to sustaining the operations in the revived refineries and make them operate at full capacity, sustaining the Naira-forCrude agreement with local refineries towards providing cheaper fuels to Nigerians, boosting the refining capacity of local refineries by ensuring they have enough crude oil, thereby reducing the importation of refined fuels as this will help reduce the pressure on forex used for importation of fuel.

He also called for the creation of a conducive regulatory environment devoid of uncertainties and controversies. The LCCI president added that the corporation needed to be more agile in operations and administration, cutting away inefficiencies in the system.

He said: “This will enhance operational efficiency, drive the diversification of our gas market, attract more investors, and boost energy sufficiency in Nigeria.”

The renowned chartered accountant stressed that policy consistency is crucial for the initiative’s long-term success, advising that “the government must maintain stable and supportive policies for domestic refining, ensuring that agreements such as the Naira-for-Crude deal remain intact and adaptable to changing economic conditions.”

Idahosa also stated that “the potential for economic growth in the economy gives some hope that if we sustain ongoing reforms in the oil and gas sector to drive more crude production, increase domestic refining capacity, and reduce fuel importation, we could record an improved oil revenue to support our budget aspirations and projections.”

“With crude oil revenue under attack from falling prices, the government should get stricter with cutting the cost of governance within adjusted budget assumptions that reflect current realities.”

The LCCI president observed that “in the face of fragile economic conditions in Nigeria, we must prioritise a better-managed fiscal policy environment that drives public debt reduction, creating bigger buffers to accommodate the likely increase in defence spending pressures and trade-related shocks to the economy in the short term.”

