FX Code: Restoring Sanity Into Foreign Exchange Market

Share

To curb unethical conduct and untoward practices that pervaded the foreign exchange market, CBN rolled out an ethical code as guiding principle, Abdulwahab Isa reports

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) ultimately decided last week to nip in the bud unethical conduct and bad practices that make the forex business less transparent.

The Governor of CBN, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, leaves no one in doubt of his mission to touch light and sanitise systemic rots in the banking sector on confirmation of his appointment as the 12th Governor on September 26, 2023 by the Senate.

On many occasions, Cardoso expressed displeasure with the ills that plague the forex market. A situation where a dual exchange rate policy was adopted, he said, hypothetically created room for manipulation and fraud in the system.

Floating naira

One of the earliest policy pronouncements of Cardoso was the naira floating and scrapping of the dual exchange policy. The decision was taken to curb fraud and arbitrage that the dual exchange rate conferred on a few privileged.

The policy attracted criticism from a section of players. Addressing members of the Harvard Club of Nigeria in Lagos on “Leadership in Challenging Times, Restoring Credibility, Building Trust, and Containing Inflation” last year, Cardoso recalled the reason CBN decided to adopt forex floating amid considerable public criticism.

He said the decision was inevitable to “bring the official exchange rate closer to market reality, saying the disparity between the official and parallel rates encouraged arbitrage and speculation, eroding trust in the market.

Without credibility, Cardoso insists no policy, however, well-intentioned, could succeed. “Credibility is earned by consistency.

The decision to close this gap, while painful in the short term, sent a message to market participants that the CBN was committed to transparency and sound monetary policy,” he said.

Happily, Cardoso admitted that speculative trading had been minimised while stability was gradually returning to the currency markets, adding that the CBN’s decision to implement the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS) was to rebuild trust, an essential ingredient of central banking.

The era of the multiple exchange rate system previously adopted by the apex bank created a backlog of inherited $7 billion FX, an amount CBN said it will settle after verification.

Code for sanity

To curb unethical conduct, practices and abuses that had characterised forex trade, the central bank launched the forex code last week.

The policy document, which was signed on to by deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country and, by extension, authorised market dealers, was described as a game changer.

Dr. Omolara Duke, Director of the Financial Market Department at the CBN, described the launch of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code as a major achievement, reflecting the effort put into shaping a better future for Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

She explained that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) created the FX Code because it believes Nigeria deserves a market that is ethical, transparent, and resilient.

The goal was to develop a system that serves everyone fairly and builds confidence both within and outside the country.

Launched in the full glare of DMDs and MDs, the code is built on six core principles: ethics, governance, execution, information, sharing, risk management and compliance, and confirmation and settlement processes.

The 52-page document is the adopted standard for the conduct of forex exchange across all participating institutions in the country.

Speaking, Cardoso said the code represented a decisive step forward, setting clear and enforceable standards for ethical conduct, transparency, and good governance in the country’s foreign exchange market.

“It is a firm signal that business-asusual will no longer suffice. It is also a blueprint for the future, grounded in the hard lessons of the past.

We must not forget where we are coming from. The era of multiple exchange rates, which created privileges for a select few at the expense of most Nigerians, severely undermined market integrity.

As an example, the $7 billion of FX backlogs that have taken over 12 months to verify have led to the discovery of multiple unethical and even illegal practices that we should not be proud of as a nation.

The forensic verification process is now near complete, and final settlements will be processed accordingly.” “Similarly, the period of unprecedented ways-and-means financing inflicted significant damage on our economy, contributing to inflation, currency depreciation, and eroded public confidence.

These practices must never return. The FX Code is a firm rejection of such distortions. and an equally firm commitment to a future defined by fairness, trust, and market-driven principles,” Cardoso said.

He warned market players to abide by the provisions of the ethical code and warned that breaches would be met with penalties and administrative actions.

“The FX Code marks a new era of compliance and accountability. It is not just a set of recommendations; this is an enforceable framework. Under the CBN Act 2007 and BOFIA Act 2020, violations will be met with penalties and administrative actions.

Market participants must recognize that adherence to these principles is not merely about compliance but about restoring public trust in our financial system.

“Beyond the foreign exchange markets, the FX Code forms part of our renewed focus on compliance across the financial services industry, and I am particularly pleased that We have the leadership of the industry in this room to reinforce a collective commitment to the journey ahead.

Self-regulation and conduct are at the core of the changes in culture we expect to see at play in the industry, and I expect the principles of the FX Code to be applied across other business areas”, CBN governor reiterated.

The 52-page forex code document is the antidote to sanitising a hitherto opaque and less transparent forex exchange market

FX code in focus

Signed on to by bank CEOs and market participants, the 52-page document becomes an adopted standard for the conduct of forex exchange across all participating institutions in the country.

It contains ‘does and don’t’ of forex exchange transactions. Under principle 10 for instance, the code enjoins market participants to handle orders fairly, with transparency, and in a manner consistent with the specific considerations relevant to different order types.

“Market participants should be aware that different order types may have specific considerations for execution.

For example: Market participants handling a client’s stop-loss order should obtain from the client the information required to fully define the terms of a stop-loss order, such as the reference price, order amount, time period and trigger; disclose to clients whether risk management transactions may be executed close to a stop-loss order trigger level, and that those transactions may impact the reference price and result in the stop-loss order being triggered.

It listed instances of unacceptable practices to include, trading or otherwise acting in a manner designed to move the market to the Stop Loss level and offering Stop Loss Orders on a purposefully loss-making basis.

It requested Market participants filling a client order, which may involve a partial fill to be fair and reasonable based upon prevailing market circumstances, and any other applicable factors disclosed to the client, in determining if and how a client order is filled, paying attention to any other relevant policies.

Make a decision on whether, and how, to fill a client order, including partial fills, and communicate that decision to the client as soon as practicable; and fully fill client orders they are capable of filling within the parameters specified by the client, subject to factors such as the need to prioritise among client orders and the availability of the market participant’s credit line for the client at the time.

The forex code identifies a number of examples of unacceptable practices and warned market players to be wary of them.

They include buying or selling a larger amount around the period rates are referenced for computation with the intent of manipulating the market price, buying or selling a larger amount than the client’s interest within seconds of the fixing calculation window with the intent of inflating or deflating the price against the client; buying or selling an amount shortly before a fixing calculation window such that there is an intentionally negative impact on the market price and outcome to the client; and showing large interest in the market during the fixing calculation.

Endorsement

The Managing Directors of deposit money banks (DMBs), authorised market dealers, and stakeholders, whose activities border on forex transactions attended the launch of the forex code.

Bank CEOs, in unison, endorsed it. Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, commended the CBN for its steadfast leadership and impactful reforms championed in recent years.

He said these initiatives had been pivotal in stabilising the FX market, restoring investor confidence, and ensuring a more sustainable and resilient financial system.

Alawuba stressed that from policy innovations to strategic interventions, the CBN had proven to be the cornerstone of the country’s economic stability.

He said the introduction of the FX code remained yet another bold and visionary step that not only complements other notable reforms of the CBN but also sets a new benchmark for accountability and integrity in the FX market.

The UBA GMD pointed out that by embedding global best practices and fostering a culture of trust and equity, the code would enhance market efficiency, attract greater participation, and elevate Nigeria’s standing in the global financial landscape.

He described the launch as a call to action for all stakeholders to uphold the principles of fairness, ethical behavior, and professionalism.

“The strength of any financial market lies in the integrity of its participants, and with the Nigeria FX Code, we now have a unified platform to reinforce this commitment.

“As we witness the ceremonial signing of this Code today, let it engender a reawakening of our collective responsibility to safeguard the credibility of our FX market.

“Together, we can ensure that this market becomes a beacon of excellence, one that inspires confidence both locally and globally,” he said.

He also expressed optimism that the initiative would usher in a new era of transparency, trust, and progress for Nigeria’s FX market and the economy at large.

Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Chief Jim Ovia, described the forex code as a blessing to both the CBN and the banking sector.

Ovia said the forex code opened a new vista of opportunity to the financial system for what is happening globally, adding that “forex code is completely a ball game that is happening now.

There are going to be more policies to come up”. Managing Director/CEO of Citibank Nigeria, Mrs. Nneka Enwereji, referred to the birth of the forex code, a massive milestone that aligns with international best practices.

Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, urged her colleagues to abide by the new chapter represented by the forex code. She said the forex code represented a defining era for the banking sector.

Last line

The 52-page forex code document is the antidote to sanitising a hitherto opaque and less transparent forex exchange market.

Share

Please follow and like us: