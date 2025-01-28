FX Code: CBN Sets January 31 Deadline For Compliance Report Submission

Share

Ahead of its expected release of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange (FX) Code today, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed FX market participants to conduct a self-assessment and submit to it a report on their level of compliance with the FX Code by January 31, 2025.

The apex bank stated this in the FX Code document released on Monday. According to the document: “Market participants will be required to conduct a self-assessment and submit to the CBN a report on the institution’s level of compliance with the FX Code by January 31, 2025.

All market participants will thereafter be required to submit to CBN a detailed compliance implementation plan that is approved and signed by its Board along with the extracts of the Board meeting.”

In addition, it said that quarterly compliance reports must be filed with the CBN’s Financial Markets Department (FMD), adding that: “These reports are due within 14 days of the end of each quarter, with the first report expected by March 31, 2025.”

The document further said that the Nigeria FX Code which applies to authorised dealers licensed under the CBN Act 2007, the Bank and Other Financial Institutions Act 2020, and other institutions engaged in wholesale FX business, “outlines principles of good practice to ensure a robust, fair, and transparent FX market.”

According to document, the Code, which is modelled on the Global FX Code, incorporating global best practices while addressing the unique dynamics of Nigeria’s FX market, became effective from December 2, 2024.

The document said non-compliant participants may face administrative sanctions. Last Wednesday, the CBN announced via a statement on its website that it has approved the release of the FX Code.

It said that the Code, which is a guideline to the banking industry, “to promote ethical conduct of Authorised Dealers” in the foreign exchange market, would be formally launched in Abuja today.

