FX Backlog: CBN Engages Security Agencies To Probe Claims

All members of Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday voted for another increase in Monetary PolicRate (MPR) by 200 basis points from 22.75 per cent last month to 24.75 per cent. In addition, the MPC retained Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of deposit money banks at 45.0 percent while it adjusted CRR of merchant banks from 10.0 per cent to 14.0 per cent, but left Liquidity Ratio unchanged at 30.0 per cent.

This came as the apex bank also disclosed that security agencies had been engaged to scrutinise and resolve conflicts surrounding recent announcement that the apex bank had cleared the $7 billion forex backlog. Justifying the consistent tightening in MPR, the CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, said: “The key thing for us as a central bank is to be fully focused on our core mandate. “And that core mandate, basically, is to fight inflation and to ensure price stability.

So there’s no ambiguity in that and there’s no compromise on that. “We are very, very concerned that the purchasing power of the average Nigerian should be restored to the levels that they know it to be. “What we are saying is that, going forward, we expect that if the environment is such that it requires us to tighten, we will tighten our projections.

However, there are indications that things will begin to moderate from about May onwards, and the projection, as you may know, is that by the end of the year, we’re expecting the inflationary rates to have come down significantly.

“We believe that we are on the right course. One particular area as a result of the actions we are taking is the moderation in the foreign exchange rate, which you have seen. “Now, don’t take the foreign exchange in isolation because it does have a major pass through to inflation. And to the extent that we’ve seen this happen, and we expect it will continue to moderate. “We are confident that these tools as measures that the central bank is using will ensure that you know the inflationary spiral will gradually be brought under stricter control.”

He said a lot of consideration shaped MPC’s decisions when it comes to rate tightening or loosing. Cardoso said MPC members were of strong conviction that continued rise in headline inflation was driven largely by food prices occasioned by supply shortages and high cost of logistics and distribution. “The Committee, therefore, was of the view that addressing food insecurity is key to containing current inflationary pressures. “On this note, members commended the ongoing efforts of the Federal Government towards addressing food insecurity, some of these measures include the provision of various palliatives, release of grains from the strategic reserves, distribution of seeds and fertilisers, as well as farm implements for dry season farming.

“The Committee, therefore, called for the full implementation of the Federal Government’s agricultural policies and programmes to improve food supply and further advised for broader fiscal consolidation particularly on the improvements of tax collection and tax-to-GDP ratio. “The Committee noted with satisfaction the level of stability achieved in the foreign exchange market in the last few weeks. This, in the view of members reflects the impact of the bank’s recent policy actions and reforms, as well as increased transparency in the market.”

He said MPC was satisfied with developments in the banking sector, which he described to be safe, sound, and stable. Meanwhile the apex bank boss also revealed that the bank had enlisted services of law enforcement agencies to scrutinise counter claims by some bodies with respect to the settlement of outstanding foreign exchange (forex) backlog obligations.