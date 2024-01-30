FX Backlog: CBN Completes Payment Of Verified Claims By Airlines

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday said it has cleared all the backlog of foreign exchange owed to foreign airlines in the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Director of Corporate Communications at the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, and made available to New Telegraph in Abuja.

According to the statement, the apex bank has concluded the payment of all verified claims by airlines with an additional $64.44 million to the concerned airlines.

Ali noted that the latest amount paid to the airlines brought the total verified amount paid to that sector to $136.73 million. She added that all the verified airline claims had now been cleared.

She added that the Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, and his team were doubly committed and would stop at nothing to ensure that the verified backlog of payments across all other sectors was cleared and confidence was restored in the Nigerian foreign exchange market.

Furthermore, she assured that the CBN was working with stakeholders to ensure liquidity improves within the forex market, thereby reducing pressure on the Naira.

While expressing optimism that the market would respond positively with the latest injection of over $64 million, she admonished actors in the foreign exchange market to guard against speculation as such actions could hurt the Naira.

Sidi Ali, therefore, urged the public to support the reforms in the foreign exchange market, adding that the CBN would continue to promote orderliness and professional conduct by all participants in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market to ensure market forces determine exchange rates.