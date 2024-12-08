FWIFT Calls For End To Gender-Based Violence

Share

In alignment with the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, the Forum of Women in Film and TV (FWIFT), the Nigerian chapter of Women in Film and TV International, has renewed its call to eradicate violence against women and girls in all facets of society.

Running annually from November 25 (International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women) to December 10 (World Human Rights Day), the campaign highlights critical issues such as sexual harassment in the creative sector.

FWIFT identified the persistent “casting couch” culture where some casting directors demand sexual favours as a major focus for this year’s activism.

This practice, often overlooked in mainstream discourse, remains a silent menace in the industry.

In a statement on Sunday, FWIFT announced a landmark Round Table event against gender-based violence, set for Thursday, December 12, in Lagos.

READ ALSO:

The gathering will bring together leaders from the film and TV industry, policymakers, and activists to address the pervasive issue.

FWIFT Founder and President, Ms. Ajoke Silva (MFR), emphasized the importance of storytelling in shaping perceptions and addressing societal challenges.

“Gender-based violence is not just a personal issue. It is an epidemic that affects women at all levels of society.

Storytelling through films and TV is a powerful tool to shift mindsets and change the narrative,” Silva stated.

As part of its advocacy, FWIFT will preview New Morning, an award-winning short film directed by Deji Arosho, to ignite discussions on gender-based violence.

The 2014 British Film Institute Special Recognition Award winner explores the harrowing realities of domestic violence, telling the story of a woman repeatedly hospitalised by her abusive and paranoid husband.

Director Deji Arosho, known for his impactful work in social change communication, collaborated with the Heinrich Boell Foundation on New Morning.

The project included a music album featuring celebrated artists such as Waje, Omawumi, MI, and El Dee.

The theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism, is UNITE! Activism to End Violence Against Women and Girls reflects the urgency to confront this global human rights crisis.

FWIFT remains committed to addressing gender-based violence through creative platforms and advocacy.

The organisation continues to champion women’s careers in the film and TV industry while tackling critical social issues.

Through initiatives like New Morning and the Round Table event, FWIFT seeks to foster a more inclusive, respectful, and equitable creative sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: