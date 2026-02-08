Tension is mounting at the Federal University Wukari, Taraba State, following allegations that Governor Agbu Kefas was attempting to influence the appointment of his brother, Dr Benjamin Kefas, as the next ViceChancellor of the institution.

The allegation was contained in a petition submitted to the Federal Ministry of Education by a group, Concerned Persons with Education Interest, warning that the alleged interference could trigger an industrial crisis at the university.

The petition, signed by the group’s National Coordinator, Comrade Bulus Zakari, and sighted by newsmen in Abuja, accused the governor of scheming to secure the vice-chancellorship for his brother despite what it described as his failure to meet the statutory academic requirements for the position.

According to the group, there was no record showing that Dr. Kefas had attained the rank of professor within the university system, which they said was a core requirement for appointment as Vice-Chancellor of a federal university.

The petition alleged, “Recent events surrounding the ongoing selection process have raised serious concerns among stakeholders as there are growing fears that external political influence,

particularly from the State Governor, Agbu Kefas, may be affecting the integrity of the process, as allegations are riff that efforts are being made to influence the selection in favour of his brother, Dr. Benjamin Ate Kefas.”