‘Futuremakers To Instil Innovation, Creativity In Younger Generation’

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has launched FutureMakers, a programme targeted at instilling a culture of innovation and creativity among children 15 years and below.

In his keynote address at the event held on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the Agency’s headquarters, the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, NASENI, Khalil Suleiman Halilu, said the technological future of Nigeria belongs to the younger generation, noting that it will inspire young minds to develop innovative solutions to societal challenges by fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving.

“Today, we take another step toward securing Nigeria’s long-term innovation future. We are here to officially launch FutureMakers by NASENI, another national programme designed to identify, nurture and empower young innovators between the ages of 5 and 16 years”, he said.

“FutureMakers an initiative of NASENI Innovation Hub is part of a long term national strategy to build technical confidence early, develop problem-solvers and inventors, prepare young people for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), entrepreneurship and leadership, strengthen Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem from the ground up and feed talent into NASENI’s incubation and acceleration programmes.

“This is our way of securing Nigeria’s innovation stability over the next 30 to 50 years”, he emphasized, urging parents to encourage their children to let creativity lead the way, to teachers, to make innovation a daily experience and to partners and the private sector, to invest, sponsor competitions, fund prototypes and raise a new generation of problem-solvers.

Earlier, Special Adviser to the EVC/ CEO on Commercialization and Efficiency, Engr. Dr. Anas Balarabe Yazid, said FutureMakers is not just about design thinking, robotics, coding, engineering, or competitions.

It is about something deeper: believing in our children before the world has fully seen them, investing in their talent before their CV exists, and creating an experience that will stay with them for life. – The moment they realized they can build things, solve real problems and be a maker of the future.”