Future Stars Crowned Champions As Obasa Games End

After a month of thrilling sporting events held at various venues across Lagos State, the 2025 Obasa Games ended with an exciting football final in which Future Stars emerged as champions.

They defeated Goal Getters 6-5 on penalties in a final played at Anwar-Islam Model College in Oniwaya, Agege, and was attended by three European football scouts and several sports legends.

Approximately 10,000 studentathletes from various Educational Districts participated, with athletes from District 1 dominating the podium.

Speaking to the media during the closing ceremony, Chairman of the Main Organising Committee (MOC), Hon. Abdulganiyu Vinod Obasa, expressed his sentiments about the multi-sport event.

“The Obasa Games 2025 was as exciting and enjoyable as previous editions,” he said. “We witnessed many studentathletes giving their all to become champions. In the football final, it was a tense 90 minutes, and in the end, Future Stars emerged victorious.

“This year, we expanded our reach across Lagos, particularly within the Educational Districts, featuring six sporting events. Congratulations to all the stars we’ve discovered.”