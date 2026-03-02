Future Olympian Athletics Classic Gets New Date

The Future Olympian Athletics Classic, earlier slated for the first quarter of 2026, has been moved to the last quarter of the year so as to make it a national event, incorporating all six geopolitical zones rather than some section of the country.

A statement signed by Dr. Bruce Ijirigho, a renowned quarter miler and Team Nigeria’s captain to the botched Montreal 76 Olympic Games, said the postponement will enable the Organising Committee to come up with a national plan that will ensure that talents in all parts of Nigeria are discovered and nurtured to become the best in the world.

This competition is being organised by The Youth Sports Renaissance Foundation (YSRF), a non-profit organisation registered with the CAC by Bruce Ijirigho, Godwin Obasogie and Charlton Ehizuelen, to revive sports, especially athletics, in secondary schools all over Nigeria. Ijirigho, who is the Project Lead, revealed that the Future Olympian Athletics Classic is not about reinventing the wheel.