Future Of Roman Catholic Church Under Pope Leo XIV

“Wait a minute! Could it be that while the world was earnestly waiting for the papal conclave to commence and a new Pope elected, there was no inkling that the AI-generated image of America President, Donald Trump dressed as the pope, let the cat out of the bag as to where the next pope will come from,” that was one of the observation made shortly before the election of Pope Leo XIV last Friday.

The election of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, as the 127th Pope, brought lots of cheering to many even those outside the Roman Catholic Church. The moment the news spread; there was a true feeling of unending joy that swept across the globe.

As former head of the Order of St. Augustine and was the only member of the ancient order in the conclave, he was described to show Augustinian Spirit, which is about friendship and community. At the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, where he stood to give his inaugural speech he was full of smiles, as his face shone signaling much warmth and hope to the admiration of billions around the world.

Although his election after the two-day papal conclave came as a surprise to some, that America produced for the first time a Pope. At the same time, some minds quickly ran to the story: “President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as the pope prompting swift backlash just days before the conclave is set to elect Pope Francis’ successor. The Vatican has declined to comment on the matter.

“This AI-generated fake image shared by President Donald Trump to the social media platform Truth Social shows him depicted as the pope, wearing papal attire and a crucifix hanging around his neck while pointing with his index finger.”

Some wondered if there could be any link to the before and after papal conclave events as the Vatican allegedly refused to comment when the news of fake AI image broke. While some folks dismissed it on the basis that the process (es) of electing a new Pope by the pope electors (133 of them this time) is based on the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

Meanwhile, Trump at the announcement of the New Pope, wrote: “Congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, who was just named Pope. It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!”

Recall in an earlier interaction with the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC), Fr. Prof. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, he told Sunday Telegraph, that the Catholic Church remains “a universal church in which the election of a pope is through the leading of the Holy Spirit.”

In collaboration, Director, Justice, Development and Peace Center (JDPC) and Parish Priest, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Sanya-Aguda, Surulere, Lagos, Rev. Fr. Raymond Anoliefo, also said it was essential to note that “the Catholic Church, in its wisdom, entrusts the election of the Pope to the College of Cardinals, guided by the Holy Spirit…”

Adding: “Also essential to emphasise emphatically that the process is profoundly spiritual and devoid of unnecessary politics and speculation. In all matters, the faithful and God’s people are encouraged to pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit during the conclave, trusting in God’s providence for the Church’s future.”

Pope’s ‘ministerial’ journey

Pope Leo XIV who in his inaugural speech assured that evil will not, called for advancement and bridge building through dialogue; is a former head of the Order of St. Augustine and was the only member of the ancient order in the conclave. In his role as prior general from 2001 and 2013, Prevost traveled widely, gaining hands-on experience about the demands and priorities of the many countries were the Augustinians serve.

The report from RNS indicated that having graduated from Villanova University and Catholic Theological Union, spent much of his career outside the U.S., as he served from 2015-2023 as the Archbishop of Chiclayo in Peru, where he also holds citizenship. He couples his pastoral experience working in parishes and heading a diocese with a keen understanding of church law. He holds a degree in canon law from the Pontifical College of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, a positive for a pope who will face many legal and procedural issues as pope.

Late Pope Francis brought him to Rome to serve as president of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America, as well as the head of the Dicastery for Bishops — a powerful Vatican office that vets bishops around the world. Francis elevated him to cardinal in September 2023. Two years later, Francis made him a cardinal-bishop, the highest rank among cardinals.

As the head of the Dicastery for Bishops, taking over the role from the more conservative Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet, he assisted the late Pope Francis in appointing bishops who shared the late pontiff’s priorities. Prevost was also the first to appoint women to assist him in the task of selecting bishops.

Prevost, who kept a low profile in Rome, making his views on hot-button issues something of a mystery, in a rare interview with Vatican News, painted the picture of a church leader that “must not hide behind an idea of authority that no longer makes sense today. The authority we have is to serve, to accompany priests, to be pastors and teachers.” Reportedly adding that prelates are often “preoccupied with teaching doctrine,” at the risk of forgetting the message of the Gospels.

The quickness of his election, according to reports demonstrates a unity among the cardinals, who have been portrayed as a polarized group as they headed into the conclave, and in recent decades as Francis’ style produced strong reactions, especially from conservative churchmen. But in a College of Cardinals of which 80 per cent had been elevated by Francis and inspired by his message of welcoming and inclusion, the choice of a progressive such as Prevost may have been anticipated.

Also, Prevost himself spoke of the divisions in the church in his Vatican News interview, saying, “We bishops especially must accelerate this movement towards unity, towards communion in the church.” Reportedly, he may have played a role in the sidelining of U.S. Bishop Joseph Strickland, who had become notorious for his resistance to COVID-19 vaccines and sharp criticism of Pope Francis. In 2023, Prevost met with Francis and Archbishop Christophe Pierre, the papal nuncio, or ambassador, to the United States, and speculation was that the conversation centered on the process of asking for the resignation of the bishop.

Strickland, said to have attracted a following among some right-wing Catholics in the U.S., told RNS he would not retire voluntarily, but he was removed from his post roughly two months later.

Agenda for Pope

CAN Congratulates Roman Catholic Church on Election of Pope Leo XIV

In addition to the congratulatory messages poured from different leaders and individuals, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh, who on behalf of the national leadership extended “heartfelt” congratulations to the Roman Catholic Church on the election of Pope Leo XIV, saying the significant milestone brings joy to Catholics worldwide, as CAN joins in celebrating the momentous occasion.

Okoh, in a statement sent to Sunday Telegraph further stated: “The emergence of Pope Leo XIV signifies renewal and hope for the Catholic Church. CAN is confident that the new Pontiff will advance peace, justice, and inclusiveness, continuing the legacy of his predecessors.

“CAN pray that Pope Leo XIV’s pontificate be blessed with wisdom, good health and strength to lead God’s people on the path of righteousness. May God guide and strengthen him in his ministry.”

LASU Muslim Community felicitates Pope The Chief Imam of the Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Amidu Sanni, on behalf of the Muslim Community of the university sent a goodwill message to the 1.4 billion catholic faithful of the world on the successful selection of Cardinal Robert Prevost as the 267th Pontiff who adopts the title Pope Leo XIV.

Sanni in the message made available to Sunday Telegraph wrote: “Coming with a rich background of an uncommon rapprochement with the poor and ordinary priests, the 14-year long sojourn of the new pontiff among the most vulnerable and in the poorly developed part of Peru has prepared him for the onerous task of propagating harmony, subsidiarity, dignity, and love across the world and within families.

“Pope Leo’s first public address as the first American pontiff strikes a philosophical note if juxtaposed with the world perception of the current leadership in the United States, as he also advocates for peace over power. His call for disarmament and reconciliation in all conflict zones of the world also strikes a moral chord in a tumultuous world that is bedeviled by violent conflicts, fear, trade wars, deep political divides, nuclear threats, and disrespect for human dignity.

“Let me use this opportunity to call on Nigerian, and indeed African leaders to imbibe this new spirit of love and public good which is being engendered by the new pontiff in order to create a new regime of trust and goodwill between the leadership and the followership. All hands must be on deck to improve the living conditions of Nigerians who seem to be given more to despair than hope in light of increasing hardships and devilish pursuit of personal political agenda against 2027.”

