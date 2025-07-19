Future Of Nigerian Sports Stars Mortgaged By Corruption –Jalla

Veteran sports advocate and former footballer, Prince Harrison Jalla, has delivered a scathing verdict on the conduct of Nigerian sports administrators, accusing them of deliberately shortchanging athletes and mortgaging their future out of selfishness and greed.

Jalla said Nigerian sportsmen and women are being denied the duty of care they rightfully deserve, a failure he attributes to an entrenched culture of mismanagement and negligence at the top echelons of Nigerian sports administration.

“Sportsmen and women in Nigeria are taken into sports at very young ages, long before they can make sound decisions for themselves. They are exposed to career-threatening injuries, and they operate within a profession with the shortest career span. Yet, they are discarded without support when their careers end,” Jalla lamented.

Using the global football body FIFA as a reference, he explained that billions of dollars generated annually through the activities of professional players are meant to benefit not only the sport but also its players. Through FIFA and CAF, Nigeria has received substantial financial support. However, Jalla argued that those funds, generated largely through the exploits of footballers, are not being channelled towards their welfare as it should be.

“In other countries, players are protected by collective bargaining agreements. They get a percentage of the revenues they generate, and this is used to guarantee retirement benefits, education support, medical coverage, and more. In Nigeria, athletes get nothing. What happens instead is that administrators corner the funds,” Jalla stated angrily.

He noted that this lack of structure and accountability has led to tragic outcomes for many retired athletes, who now live in dire poverty or have passed away under humiliating conditions. “The case of the late Peter Fregene is a national disgrace. This is someone who gave his life to the country through football, yet he was abandoned when he needed help the most,” he said.

Jalla also pointed to former Super Eagles goalkeeper Peter Rufai as another example of an icon who served the nation selflessly and now advocates for athlete welfare, yet continues to be ignored by those in charge. “Rufai was entitled to care from the system and not pity, care,” he added.

He called on the National Sports Commission (NSC) and all sporting federations to immediately establish frameworks for collective bargaining agreements and enforce policies that guarantee the post-career welfare of sports men and women.

“It is high time we stopped treating athletes like disposable tools. They are national assets, not beggars. Our administrators must be held accountable. They must stop prioritising foreign trips and luxury at the expense of the people whose sweat and talent built the industry,” Jalla concluded.