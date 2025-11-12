Future Of Nigerian Football May Remain Bleak If.., Akpabio Warns

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has renewed calls for a return to grassroots football development, warning that Nigeria’s football future could remain bleak unless concerted efforts are made to discover and groom young talents across the country.

Akpabio made the remarks in Abuja at the commencement of the second edition of the Senate President’s U-18 Unity Cup, a youth football tournament he instituted.

The competition, which kicked off at the Old Parade Ground in Garki on Sunday, has attracted 21 teams, including 16 male and five female squads drawn from different parts of the country.

The Senate President, represented by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports Development, Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, said the tournament was conceived to revive the talent pipeline that once produced legendary players for the national teams. According to him, the future of Nigerian football depends on early talent identification and investment.