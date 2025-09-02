Future Of Healthcare Delivery In Delta Bright With Oborevwori – NMA

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Delta State branch, has expressed confidence that the future of healthcare delivery in the state is secure under the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

The association, led by its Chairman, Dr. Israel Adaigho, made the assertion on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the Governor at Government House, Asaba.

Dr. Adaigho commended Governor Oborevwori’s administration for its achievements in primary healthcare, the Contributory Health Scheme, improved maternal and child healthcare through mobile clinics, and the strengthening of health institutions across the state.

He listed key milestones, including the establishment of the College of Health Technology, Ovrode; College of Medical Sciences, Southern Delta University, Ozoro; and the College of Nursing, Onicha-Uku, as well as the renovation of over 150 primary healthcare centres.

Other strides highlighted were the provision of advanced medical equipment, such as MRI machines and 25 units of 4D ultrasound scanners, and Delta’s pioneering payment of medical residency training funds ahead of the Federal Government.

Beyond healthcare, Dr. Adaigho lauded the Governor for critical infrastructure projects, including the dualisation of the Ughelli–Asaba Road, the construction of flyovers in Effurun and Warri, and the clearance of backlog pension payments for retirees.

While pledging the association’s continued partnership with the government, he drew attention to challenges such as manpower shortages.

In his response, Governor Oborevwori commended the NMA for its contributions to quality healthcare and acknowledged the sacrifices of medical professionals who remain in Nigeria despite opportunities abroad.

The Governor also highlighted recent interventions, including the procurement of eight dialysis machines three each for Asaba Specialist Hospital and Central Hospital, Warri, and two for DELSUTH, Oghara as well as three MRI machines, one for each senatorial district.

“It is better for our doctors to work in Nigeria and earn their respect than to go abroad and become care assistants,” Oborevwori said.

He assured the association that its requests would be addressed and reaffirmed his commitment to equipping Delta hospitals to meet global standards. The Governor also approved the release of a bus to the association.