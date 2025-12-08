Future Of Afrobeats Is Bright – Rave

…Set to Drop Album December 12

Afrobeats music sensation, Pwafukadi Sunday, popularly known as Rave, has expressed confidence that the future of Afrobeats is bright, noting that the genre is now driven by highly creative and passionate talents.

Rave, who began singing over 10 years ago, comes from a music-loving family.

According to a statement from his media office, he hails from Adamawa State in North-Eastern Nigeria and comes from a family of eight, with five siblings from both parents.

“My family’s love for music inspired me. I grew up in a house full of music lovers. Most of my siblings were in the church music group, so being the last child in a music-filled home naturally pushed me toward making music,” he said

Speaking on the fast-rising global influence of Afrobeats, Rave said: “The future of Afrobeats is bright. It’s in the hands of great music creatives who are ready to work and push the culture to every part of the world.”

Although he has been singing for over a decade, Rave officially began releasing music three years ago, debuting with his first track, “Jah.”

On what distinguishes him from other artists, Rave highlighted his unique sonic identity.

“My sound, voice, and melodies set me apart. Having an Arewa rhythm fused into Afrobeats gives me a completely different and unique feel,” he said.

Rave is now set to release his debut EP, titled “PWAFUKADI,” his tribal name, which means “God has honoured him.” The nine-track project is scheduled for release on December 12, 2025.

He explained that the EP is heavily inspired by culture, life experiences, and his growth in the music industry.

“A lot has happened, and I communicated those experiences through the songs on the project so listeners can get a full picture of my journey,” he said.

Producers on the project include ShifuPro, Elmore, Stranger, Marius, and Keys To The City, all of whom he described as “highly talented and easy to work with.”

Rave is signed to Login Records, an Abuja-based record label. He added that it has always been his dream to feature Asake, noting that the YBNL star not only inspires him but reminds him of himself.

“So I will choose Asake, although I also desire collaborations with top stars such as Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy,” he stated.

Reflecting on lessons from his career so far, he emphasised the importance of character: “I’ve learnt that humility will take you further than talent. Talent is essential, but humility attracts favour; something every rising artist needs.”

Rave also called on the government to do more for the entertainment industry.

“Although they’ve been trying recently, there’s still room for improvement. There should be more competitions and talent hunts sponsored by the government to empower young and promising artists. That way, the government directly creates opportunities for emerging talents,” he said.

Rave’s educational background includes Emmanuel Standard Academy, Yola, for his primary education, and St. Mary’s C.R.I, Yola, for his secondary education. He later attended the Nigerian Army University, Biu, in Borno State, but dropped out in his third year to pursue his music career fully.