Future Of Africa’s Hospitality’ll Be Powered By Its People, Says Hala

poised to lead global market

The Group General Manager of Continental Hotel Group (Lagos and Abuja Continental Hotels), Karl Hala, has noted that the future of Africa’s hospitality will be built by its people. Hala made this disclosure in his keynote address at the recently concluded Hotel Managers Conference Africa held at the Lagos Continental Hotel.

Hala stated that African market is the future of global hospitality market, tasking hoteliers and investors to focus more on building Africa hospitality on models that are not imported but on a model he described as; ‘‘proudly African, globally admired.’’

Speaking on the topic; Reimagining African Hospitality: Powered by People, Built for the World, Hala, who is a renowned hotelier and management czar, with immersive experience on Africa hospitality market, said: ‘‘we’re not just offering space — we’re shaping the future. And I’m thrilled that you’re here to be part of it.

‘‘Africa’s hospitality story isn’t new. But the chapter we’re about to write together?

‘‘That’s going to be different. Because Africa’s future in hospitality won’t be built on borrowed models. It will be powered by our own people — retooled, reimagined, and ready to lead.’’

Excerpts of his presentation:

Why now?

Because we can’t afford to wait. Africa has the youngest population in the world — yet many of our brightest minds are still queuing for jobs, or worse, queuing at embassies.

We import training manuals and export talent. That’s the paradox we must end.

We stand at a fork in the road: Either we become a training ground for other continents, or we become the epicentre of a bold, African-driven hospitality revolution.

The gap is real – but so are the solutions

Let’s talk about training.

I’ve seen it all — outdated curriculums, instructors who’ve never worked a five-star shift, students memorising what they should be mastering.

But the future doesn’t belong to the textbook.

It belongs to the tech-smart, hands-on, hyper-local generation.

So, what do we do?

We bring classrooms into our hotels; we reward curiousity over conformity; we invest in VR, AI, and gamification — tools that speak to today’s digital-native youth.

A cleaning supervisor in Kigali should be able to learn the same skills, on the same digital platform, as a hospitality trainee in Geneva.

That’s equality. That’s innovation.

Hospitality is more than service – it is strategy

Let’s stop reducing hospitality to “hello sir” and “yes ma’am.”

Hospitality is economics. It’s employment. It’s soft power. It’s diplomacy.

When we get it right — it’s transformational.

And yes — it’s also business.

We’ve got untapped brilliance: Nigerian cuisine; Ghanaian warmth; Kenyan precision; and Rwandan elegance.

But we must turn these into exportable standards, not just local charm.

To the owners, investors, and policymakers in the room

You want ROI (Return on investment)? Start with people.

Because undertrained staff is the most expensive luxury you’ll ever pay for.

You want growth? Invest in talent.

You want stability? Invest in youth.

You want returns? Invest in relevance.

A broken AC is costly — but a broken training pipeline? That’s the real liability.

Let’s stop copying models that were never built for us.

Let’s create our own operating manuals — proudly African, globally admired.

The next global brand may not come from Las Vegas but Makurdi

We are at a tipping point.

If we digitise boldly, train smartly, and promote fearlessly, Africa will not be the world’s hospitality workforce — it will be its hospitality compass.

Let me echo what I said last month in Abuja: “The next global hotel icon? She may already be sitting in this room — waiting for her first opportunity.”

Let’s make sure we give it to her.

And let’s be bold about decentralisation.

Talent is not only in Lagos or Nairobi.

It’s in Ilorin. In Goma. In Banjul. In Mbale.

We need regional hospitality hubs — not just city showcases.

And to the young professionals

Let me say this clearly: Don’t wait to be chosen. Train hard. Think global. Act local. Lead with audacity.

If no one’s opening the door — build your own entrance.

You’re not the future. You’re the force of now.

“Hospitality in Africa is not just a sector — it’s a solution.”

So let’s rise. Let’s rethink. And let’s reimagine — together.

Africa’s hospitality is like our jollof rice — everyone’s got a version, but ours just hits different.

Let’s make sure the world tastes it — cooked by local hands, seasoned with global insight, and served with African pride.

Let’s build an industry where the talent speaks our languages, tells our stories, and uplifts our communities.

The time is not tomorrow. The time is now.