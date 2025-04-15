Future Of Africa’s Democracy In Our Leaders’ Hands – Oyewole

Share

Secretary-General of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL), ‘Dapo Oyewole, has stressed the need for African leaders to work collectively to strengthen democratic governance and make it more people-oriented.

Oyewole made this assertion while delivering his final speech as a resident Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at an expert forum organised by the Bertelsmann Foundation in Berlin, Germany.

The forum focused on the theme “Strengthening Democracy & Good Governance in Africa in a Changing World Order.”

He emphasized that African leaders must be proactive in building resilient economies that will drive inclusive growth and development.

He stated: “Indeed, the world order is evolving; new economic and political alliances are emerging, governance models are being tested, and nations are redefining their roles and partnerships on the global stage. In this reality, Africa cannot afford to be a bystander, a puppet, or merely reactive. We must be proactive and strategic architects of our democratic future, ensuring that governance is not just a concept but a lived experience that delivers development, justice, and inclusive opportunities for the people.”

Oyewole commended recent political developments in Namibia and Senegal, highlighting how the systems in both countries have produced women and a young male leader to lead national affairs.

He stressed that beyond merely holding elections, democratic progress in Africa must be measured by how well governments deliver jobs, security, justice, dignity, and human rights.

“Despite our myriad challenges on the continent, we are also witnessing an exciting and transformative time in Africa. For example, two women now lead the Republic of Namibia as President and Vice President, and a young leader—not from an influential political background or backed by political kingmakers—was democratically elected and sworn in as the President of Senegal,” he said.

“Across the continent, there is also an increasing demand by citizens for transparent, accountable, and effective leadership. Needless to say, we must recognise and celebrate progress where we see it, like in Namibia and Senegal.”

He added: “However, the real test of democracy is not just in holding elections; it is in building democracies that are authentic and responsive in delivering jobs, security, justice, dignity, human rights, and development for our people.”

Oyewole maintained that Africa’s future lies in the hands of its leaders, who must be competent, efficient, responsive, and strategic in driving meaningful change.

“Africa’s future lies not in the hands of the West or the East; it lies in the hands of Africa and its leaders. The decisions made now will shape the decades ahead. The continent’s future depends on leadership that serves, not rules—leadership based on competence and capacity, not on connections, cash, or affiliations.”

“Africa needs leadership that can effectively address contemporary challenges while also shaping a bold and achievable vision for the future. Our prospects for navigating the current geopolitical climate begin and end with leadership.”

As he concluded his tenure as a Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow at the Robert Bosch Academy in Berlin, Oyewole reiterated his commitment to strengthening legislative institutions across Africa.

“This rich discussion at the Bertelsmann Stiftung offered an opportunity to reaffirm my commitment as Secretary-General of CoSPAL to work with all our leaders, allies, and partners in strengthening legislative institutions across Africa—to safeguard our democratic values, uphold the rule of law, protect fundamental rights, and ensure Africa’s parliamentary leaders build effective and responsive legislatures. Only then can we have strong and truly representative democracies that deliver development and human security for our people,” he concluded.

Share