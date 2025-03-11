Future Lies In Your Hands, Tinubu Tells Nigerian Youth

Share

President Bola Tinubu has told the Nigerian youngsters that the future of the country lies squarely in their hands. The President said this yesterday in his comments at the inauguration of the Youth Congress Committee at the State House in Abuja.

Tinubu, who reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment, declared that his government’s policies were designed to secure a prosperous future for the next generation.

Urging young Nigerians to take ownership of the country’s development, the President said: “You are the hope of this country. Everything hangs on your future.”

Tinubu stressed that his government’s decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies, were aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability.

Recall that the President hinted at the convening of a youth conference in his Independence Day address on October 1, 2024, underscoring the critical role young people must play in shaping Nigeria’s trajectory.

The President acknowledged the economic challenges Nigeria has faced but expressed optimism that the country was on the path to recovery. “When we started, it looked so foggy, dicey, and hopeless.

We were fetching water from a dry well. But today, the economy has turned the corner; prices are falling, confidence is improving, and investors are looking in,” he said.

Urging the youth to be proactive, Tinubu challenged the youth to open dialogue and participation. In his remarks the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, said the confab would be convened to promote youth engagement.

A lead member of the youth confab planning committee and Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, lauded President Tinubu’s commitment in recognising the youths.

The Committee, which was inaugurated by the President, would be chaired by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

